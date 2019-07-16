Speed Apparel : Announcements and Notices - - PROPOSED TRANSFER OF LISTING FROM GEM TO THE MAIN BOARD OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

The Board believes that the Proposed Transfer of Listing will enhance the profile and promote market recognition of the Group among public investors, its existing and potential customers, reinforce confidence of existing and potential customers and suppliers in financial strength, corporate governance and credibility of the Group and promote the corporate image of the Company.

Shareholders and potential investors should be aware that the implementation of the Proposed Transfer of Listing is subject to, among others, the conditions of the Proposed Transfer of Listing as set out in this announcement being fulfilled. There is no assurance that approval and permission will be obtained from the Stock Exchange for the Proposed Transfer of Listing. Accordingly, the Proposed Transfer of Listing may or may not proceed or become effective. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.

PROPOSED TRANSFER OF LISTING OF THE SHARES FROM GEM TO THE MAIN BOARD

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rules 9.26 and 17.10(2)(a) of the GEM Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the GEM Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the SFO.

The Board is pleased to announce that on 16 July 2019 (after trading hours), the Company has submitted a formal application to the Stock Exchange in respect of the Proposed Transfer of Listing of (i) all the Shares in issue; and (ii) the new shares which may fall to be issued upon the exercise of share options that may be granted under the Share Option Scheme, from GEM to the Main Board pursuant to Chapter 9A and Appendix 28 of the Main Board Listing Rules and the relevant provisions of the GEM Listing Rules. The Proposed Transfer of Listing will not involve any issue of new Shares.

REASONS FOR THE PROPOSED TRANSFER OF LISTING

The issued Shares have been listed and traded on GEM since 31 May 2017. The Group is principally engaged in the apparel supply chain management services selling knitwear apparel products to its customers. There has been no material change in the Company's business model, regulatory environment and industry landscape since the GEM Listing and up to the date of this announcement. As at the date of this announcement, the Board does not contemplate any material change in the nature of the business of the Group immediately following the Proposed Transfer of Listing.