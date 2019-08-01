Speed Apparel : Monthly Returns - Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 July 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 31/07/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer Date SubmittedSpeed Apparel Holding Limited 02/08/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 8183

Description :

SPEED APPAREL

Authorised shareNo. of ordinary sharesPar value

(HK$)

capital (HK$)

Balance at close of preceding month

1,000,000,000

0.01

10,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

--

--

Balance at close of the month

1,000,000,000

0.01

10,000,000

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

2. Preference SharesStock code :N/A

Description :

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) : No. of Par value Authorised share preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) 10,000,000

Balance at close of preceding month Description : No. of other classes of shares

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/AII. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month 500,000,000 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month - - - - - - - - Balance at close of the month 500,000,000 N/A N/A N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of No. of new shares of No. of new shares of share option issuer issued during issuer which may be scheme the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.N/A

Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed

(

/

/

) shares

(Note 1)

2.N/A

(

/

/

) shares

(Note 1)

3.N/A

(

/

/

) shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/AN/A N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

issuer issuer which

issued may beCurrency of nominal value

Description of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Nominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthduring the month pursuant thereto

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2.N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3.N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4.N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

issuer issuer which

issued may beCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1. N/A

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthduring the month pursuant thereto

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A