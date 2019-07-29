Speedcast Delivers Expanded Connectivity and Applications for Goodwood Vessels

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communications and IT solutions, today announced that Speedcast would deliver Ku-band VSAT services for an additional six vessels in the Goodwood fleet, as well as providing voice services and enterprise applications with the industry-leading SIGMA Gateway platform. With the addition of these six vessels Speedcast is now providing Ku-band and Fleet Xpress VSAT services and SIGMA Gateway to a total of 25 Goodwood vessels.

"We are excited to announce this expanded agreement to provide connectivity services for the Goodwood fleet," said Athina Vezyri, Executive Vice President of Maritime for Speedcast. "Goodwood is an existing Speedcast customer that wanted Speedcast's service for an additional six vessels that were previously served by another provider. Speedcast will provide Ku-band VSAT connectivity, as well as Speedcast's SIGMA Gateway connectivity platform and value-added services. SIGMA Gateway will support the customer's requirements today, and the SIGMA Gateway roadmap ensures that the customer's future needs will be met as they demand more applications and services. Goodwood's migration to SIGMA Gateway demonstrates the platform's leadership position in the market."

"Goodwood is looking forward to expanding Speedcast's connectivity solutions onboard on our fleet," said Capt A.R. Sabnis, Managing Director at Goodwood. "Connectivity services enhanced with Speedcast's SIGMA Gateway and value-added applications will increase the operational efficiency and ease service management on board."

