Speedcast Delivers Expanded Connectivity and Applications for Goodwood Vessels

07/29/2019 | 08:46pm EDT

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communications and IT solutions, today announced that Speedcast would deliver Ku-band VSAT services for an additional six vessels in the Goodwood fleet, as well as providing voice services and enterprise applications with the industry-leading SIGMA Gateway platform. With the addition of these six vessels Speedcast is now providing Ku-band and Fleet Xpress VSAT services and SIGMA Gateway to a total of 25 Goodwood vessels.

(PRNewsfoto/Speedcast International Ltd)

"We are excited to announce this expanded agreement to provide connectivity services for the Goodwood fleet," said Athina Vezyri, Executive Vice President of Maritime for Speedcast. "Goodwood is an existing Speedcast customer that wanted Speedcast's service for an additional six vessels that were previously served by another provider. Speedcast will provide Ku-band VSAT connectivity, as well as Speedcast's SIGMA Gateway connectivity platform and value-added services. SIGMA Gateway will support the customer's requirements today, and the SIGMA Gateway roadmap ensures that the customer's future needs will be met as they demand more applications and services. Goodwood's migration to SIGMA Gateway demonstrates the platform's leadership position in the market."

"Goodwood is looking forward to expanding Speedcast's connectivity solutions onboard on our fleet," said Capt A.R. Sabnis, Managing Director at Goodwood. "Connectivity services enhanced with Speedcast's SIGMA Gateway and value-added applications will increase the operational efficiency and ease service management on board."

For more information about Speedcast's global capabilities in the Maritime sector, please contact marketing@speedcast.com

About Speedcast International Limited
Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the largest provider of remote communications and IT services in the world. Speedcast's fully-managed service is delivered via a leading global, multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 70+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on-the-ground local support from 40+ countries. This global "network of networks" allows customers to fully rely on the most robust, integrated infrastructure available in the market for their mission critical applications. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic business partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet unique customer needs and enable business transformation. Speedcast extends its managed services through differentiated technology offerings including cyber-security, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,000 customers in more than 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, NGOs and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

Speedcast® is a registered trademark of Speedcast Limited.
© 2019 Speedcast International Limited. All rights reserved.

Contact Information:
Toni Lee Rudnicki
Vice President, Global Marketing
Speedcast International Ltd
ToniLee.Rudnicki@Speedcast.com
+1-832-668-2634

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/speedcast-delivers-expanded-connectivity-and-applications-for-goodwood-vessels-300892624.html

SOURCE Speedcast International Limited


© PRNewswire 2019
