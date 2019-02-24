Speedcast and Intellian Announce Strategic Alliance

SYDNEY, Feb. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, today announced that the company will begin to offer Intellian's v240MT antenna to its Cruise and Energy customers.

The v240MT is Intellian's next generation, tri-band and multi-orbit 2.4 meter antenna for use on Ku, Ka and C-band satellites. The antenna will provide Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) and Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) broadband access to virtually any satellite constellation within seconds. These frequency-agile and orbit-agnostic capabilities are designed to future-proof the technology for customers seeking the fastest and most reliable broadband connectivity at sea.

Innovative antenna technologies are in high demand in the Cruise and Energy sectors to support data-rich applications. The Intellian v240MT is specifically designed to deliver data rates exceeding 1Gbps, and will provide customers with seamless, high-speed connectivity, essentially giving guests and crew the same connectivity speeds they enjoy at home, while enabling the operator to remotely switch frequency bands or orbits to maximize the operational performance.

"This alliance with Intellian is another solid step in building on our foundation as the leading remote communications service provider," said Speedcast CEO Pierre-Jean Beylier. "Innovation is critical to our success and adding the v240MT antenna to our portfolio enhances our ability to deliver dependable, high-speed and seamless network services in the bandwidth-hungry Cruise market and in the Energy market where we see early signs of recovery."

"With the large anticipated growth of connectivity demand in Cruise and Energy markets, we see a great opportunity with Speedcast to expand our footprint," Intellian CEO Eric Sung commented. "Speedcast has spent 20 years building a reputation as the largest remote communications service provider and the leader in the Cruise and Energy segments. We expect this alliance will accelerate our penetration into these markets and create significant expansion opportunities for Intellian."

About Speedcast International Limited

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the largest provider of remote communications and IT services in the world. Speedcast's fully managed service is delivered via a leading global, multi-access-technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 80+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on the ground local support from 40+ countries. This global "network of networks" allows customers to fully rely on the most robust, integrated infrastructure available in the market for their mission critical applications. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic business partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet unique customer needs and enable business transformation. Speedcast extends its managed services through differentiated technology offerings including cyber-security, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,500 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, NGOs and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

About Intellian Technologies, Inc.

Intellian is the global leader in satellite communication systems for commercial shipping, oil and gas, yachting, high-end fishing and military sectors. Founded in 2004, Intellian is leading the way in driving innovation in the satellite communication market. Intellian's 12 offices and 5 logistic centers in Asia, the Americas and Europe, alongside more than 550 partners backed up by a 24/7 global support desk, are able to deliver its value-added services to customers anywhere, at any time, for any issue. Intellian Technologies Inc. is listed on the Korean Stock Exchange, KOSDAQ (189300:KS). Learn more at www.intelliantech.com

Contact Information:

Toni Lee Rudnicki

Vice President, Global Marketing

Speedcast International Ltd

ToniLee.Rudnicki@Speedcast.com

T +1-832-668-2634

Paul Comyns

VP of Marketing

Intellian Technologies USA

Paul.Comyns@intelliantech.com

T + 1 949 727 4498 ext. 1301

Sadie Brown

Public Relations – EMEA

Intellian Ltd.

Sadie.Brown@intelliantech.com

T +44 2380 019 021 ext. 1612

Speedcast® is a trademark and registered trademark of Speedcast International Limited. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners.

© 2019 Speedcast International Limited. All rights reserved.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/speedcast-and-intellian-announce-strategic-alliance-300800801.html View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Speedcast International Limited