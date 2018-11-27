Speedcast to Provide Connectivity and Cybersecurity for Masterbulk Fleet

SYDNEY, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communications and IT solutions, today with Masterbulk and Zeaborn announced that Speedcast will deliver robust Ku-band VSAT service, L-band back-up and enhanced cybersecurity for all 14 vessels in the Masterbulk fleet.

"We are very pleased to announce this multi-year agreement to provide connectivity and cybersecurity services for the Masterbulk-owned and Zeaborn-managed fleet," said Tim Bailey, Executive Vice President of Products, Marketing, and Business Development for Speedcast. "Masterbulk and Zeaborn are new customers for Speedcast, moving over from a competitor's VSAT service. This partnership demonstrates the strength of our value-added services portfolio and, specifically, our cybersecurity services. Cybersecurity is essential in the modern world of commercial shipping and we are proud that customers like Masterbulk and Zeaborn trust Speedcast to deliver these critical services."

"Masterbulk is elated to have Speedcast's connectivity and cybersecurity solutions on-board the majority of our vessels," said Oscar Olav Palacios, Fleet Operations Manager at Masterbulk. "Along with our vessel managers from Zeaborn Ship Management, we wanted a service that matches our specific requirements. Speedcast was able to provide us with exactly what we needed."

"We're very happy to be working with Speedcast," said Charan Singh, Managing Director at Zeaborn Ship Management in Singapore. "With this partnership, I'm confident we will receive reliable and secure service."

The roll-out for the new services have started and will finish early 2019.

For more details on each plan, contact marketing@speedcast.com.

About Speedcast International Limited

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the largest provider of remote communications and IT services in the world. Speedcast's fully managed service is delivered via a leading global, multi-access-technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 70+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on the ground local support from 40+ countries. This global "network of networks" allows customers to fully rely on the most robust, integrated infrastructure available in the market for their mission critical applications. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic business partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet unique customer needs and enable business transformation. Speedcast extends its managed services through differentiated technology offerings including cyber-security, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,500 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, NGOs and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

Social Media: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Speedcast® is a trademark and registered trademark of Speedcast International Limited. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners.

© 2018 Speedcast International Limited. All rights reserved.

Contact Information:

Toni Lee Rudnicki

Vice President, Global Marketing

Speedcast International Ltd

ToniLee.Rudnicki@Speedcast.com

+1-832-668-2634

Masterbulk is a fully integrated shipping company established in Singapore in February 1995. A subsidiary of the Westfal-Larsen Group of Companies, Masterbulk owns a fleet of Open Hatch Gantry Crane Vessels for handling unitised cargoes and wide variety of products including bulk, project cargoes, grains and fertilisers, petcoke and iron ore, containers, windmill blades, railcars and yachts, etc. Technical Ship Management is by Zeaborn Ship Management (Singapore) Pte Ltd and Westfal-Larsen Management AS.

Zeaborn Ship Management is the result of the merger between the two traditional Hamburg-based companies E.R. Schiffahrt and Rickmers Shipmanagement. The company's service portfolio includes the manning, technical management and operation of container and bulk cargo ships as well as multi-purpose vessels. With its headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, a secondary office in Singapore and further offices throughout Asia and Europe, the company looks after more than 150 ships for international owners.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/speedcast-to-provide-connectivity-and-cybersecurity-for-masterbulk-fleet-300756030.html

SOURCE Speedcast International Ltd