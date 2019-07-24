Speedway Motorsports Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – TRK

NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: TRK) to Sonic Financial Corporation (“Sonic”) for $19.75 per share is fair to Speedway Motorsports shareholders. On behalf of Speedway Motorsports shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.



If you are a Speedway Motorsports shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Speedway Motorsports Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

The Speedway Motorsports merger investigation concerns whether Speedway Motorsports and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws and/or their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Speedway Motorsports shareholders; (2) determine whether Sonic is underpaying for Speedway Motorsports; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Speedway Motorsports shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

