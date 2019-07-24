Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Speedway Motorsports Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – TRK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 07:13pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: TRK) to Sonic Financial Corporation (“Sonic”) for $19.75 per share is fair to Speedway Motorsports shareholders. On behalf of Speedway Motorsports shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are a Speedway Motorsports shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Speedway Motorsports Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The Speedway Motorsports merger investigation concerns whether Speedway Motorsports and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws and/or their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Speedway Motorsports shareholders; (2) determine whether Sonic is underpaying for Speedway Motorsports; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Speedway Motorsports shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

If you are a Sonic shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/speedway-motorsports-inc-trk-merger-stock-sonic-financial/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:10pHagens Berman Alerts Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of September 16, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; Investors Who Lost $50,000+ May Contact the Firm
GL
08:08pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
08:07pHagens Berman Reminds Eros Int'l Plc (EROS) Investors of August 20, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Investors Who Lost $50,000+ May Contact the Firm
GL
08:05pCAE : Latest RAAF graduates of Introductory Fighter Course leverage investments in synthetic training capabilities
PU
08:05pGRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE : OMA Announces Second Quarter 2019 Operating and Financial Results
PU
08:05pSALESFORCE COM : Driving Customer Success With Alibaba
PU
08:05pAUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : ASIC civil proceedings on periodical payment fees
PU
08:05pLUNDIN MINING : Announces Declaration of Dividend
AQ
08:05pInnsuites hospitality trust (iht) fiscal first quarter and 12-month trailing performance
GL
08:04pSK HYNIX : second-quarter profit slides 89% as chip prices tumble
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : target for profit pushed back to fourth-quarter, shares down 11.5%
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : warns of costly privacy changes, discloses another U.S. probe
3ZTE CORPORATION : Xilinx resumes some Huawei sales, but lower forecast sends shares down
4SNAP INC : Explainer - What Google, Facebook could face in U.S. antitrust probe
5RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD. : RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group