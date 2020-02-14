Speedy Global : (1) RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE AND (2) APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

Set out below is the biographical profile of Ms. Huang:

Ms. Huang, aged 51, has over 26 years of experience in the textile industry and the garment field in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, Europe and the United States of America. Ms. Huang graduated from the Lingnan University in Hong Kong in 1993 with a Higher Diploma in Banking & Finance and subsequently obtained a bachelor's degree in Business Administration in 1996. She joined Well Faith Enterprise Limited ("Well Faith"), a subsidiary of the Company, in April 2016 and is currently the managing director of Well Faith. She is responsible for managing its business, including sales and marketing. Ms. Huang is the sister of Mr. Huang Chih Shen, an executive Director and the controlling shareholder of the Company.

Ms. Huang has entered into a service agreement with the Company for a term of three years commencing from 14 February 2020 and shall continue thereafter, provided that either the Company or Ms. Huang may terminate such appointment at any time by giving at least three months' notice in writing to the other. The appointment shall terminate automatically in the event of Ms. Huang ceasing to be a Director for whatever reason. Ms. Huang is subject to re-election at the annual general meeting of the Company and retirement by rotation in accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association of the Company. Ms. Huang is entitled to an emolument as an executive Director and the managing director of Well Faith of HK$110,000 per month in aggregate. Ms. Huang will also be entitled to receive discretionary bonus. Remuneration of Ms. Huang is determined with reference to her responsibilities, work load, the time devoted to the Company and its subsidiaries and the prevailing market situation.

As at the date of this announcement, Ms. Huang is interested in 92,000 shares of the Company, representing approximately 0.0153% of the issued shares of the Company. Save as disclosed, Ms. Huang does not have any interests or short positions in the shares or underlying shares of the Company or its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Save as disclosed above and as at the date of this announcement, Ms. Huang (i) has not held any other directorships in any public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years; (ii) does not hold any other positions in the Company and its subsidiaries; and (iii) does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company (as respectively defined in the Listing Rules). Save as disclosed above, there is no other information related to the appointment of Ms. Huang that needs to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules nor are there other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to extend a warm welcome to Ms. Huang on her appointment.

