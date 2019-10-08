Speedy Global : Announcements and Notices - (1) Potential Connected Transaction and (2) Change of Head Office and Principal Place of Business in PRC

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POTENTIAL CONNECTED TRANSACTION AND CHANGE OF HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN PRC

2019 PRC TENANCY AGREEMENT

The Board announces that, on 8 October 2019, Speedy Dongguan as tenant and Dongguan Hongyue as the landlord has entered into 2019 PRC Tenancy Agreement for a leasing period from 8 October 2019 to 31 December 2020 for office and dormitory uses.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Upon implementation of HKFRS 16 effective from 1 January 2019, the Group if entering into lease transaction as a lessee should recognise the right-of-use asset in the consolidated financial statements of the Company according to HKFRS 16. Under the Listing Rules, the entering into of lease transaction by the Group as lessee effective from 1 January 2019 will be regarded as an acquisition of asset under the definition of transaction set out in Rule 14.04(1)(a) of the Listing Rules, and may constitute a notifiable transaction of the Company under the Listing Rules depending on the size of the lease transaction.

As at the date of this announcement, Speedy Dongguan is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Dongguan Hongyue is owned as to 100% by the Sellers. Dongguan Zhirong has entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement on 3 September 2018 where Dongguan Zhirong as purchaser shall purchase from the Sellers as seller all the shares of Dongguan Hongyue. Upon Completion, Dongguan Hongyue will be indirectly owned as to 50% by Mr. Huang and accordingly, Dongguan Hongyue will become a connected person of the Company, and 2019 PRC Tenancy Agreement will constitute a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

For the purpose of Rules 14A.81 and 14A.82 of the Listing Rules, the transactions under the Existing CCT Agreements and 2019 PRC Tenancy Agreement have been aggregated.