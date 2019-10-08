|
Speedy Global : Announcements and Notices - (1) Potential Connected Transaction and (2) Change of Head Office and Principal Place of Business in PRC
10/08/2019 | 06:05am EDT
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 540)
POTENTIAL CONNECTED TRANSACTION AND
CHANGE OF HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN PRC
2019 PRC TENANCY AGREEMENT
The Board announces that, on 8 October 2019, Speedy Dongguan as tenant and Dongguan Hongyue as the landlord has entered into 2019 PRC Tenancy Agreement for a leasing period from 8 October 2019 to 31 December 2020 for office and dormitory uses.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
Upon implementation of HKFRS 16 effective from 1 January 2019, the Group if entering into lease transaction as a lessee should recognise the right-of-use asset in the consolidated financial statements of the Company according to HKFRS 16. Under the Listing Rules, the entering into of lease transaction by the Group as lessee effective from 1 January 2019 will be regarded as an acquisition of asset under the definition of transaction set out in Rule 14.04(1)(a) of the Listing Rules, and may constitute a notifiable transaction of the Company under the Listing Rules depending on the size of the lease transaction.
As at the date of this announcement, Speedy Dongguan is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Dongguan Hongyue is owned as to 100% by the Sellers. Dongguan Zhirong has entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement on 3 September 2018 where Dongguan Zhirong as purchaser shall purchase from the Sellers as seller all the shares of Dongguan Hongyue. Upon Completion, Dongguan Hongyue will be indirectly owned as to 50% by Mr. Huang and accordingly, Dongguan Hongyue will become a connected person of the Company, and 2019 PRC Tenancy Agreement will constitute a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
For the purpose of Rules 14A.81 and 14A.82 of the Listing Rules, the transactions under the Existing CCT Agreements and 2019 PRC Tenancy Agreement have been aggregated.
As the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the transactions contemplated under the Existing CCT Agreements and 2019 PRC Tenancy Agreement when aggregated under Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules are more than 0.1% but less than 5%, 2019 PRC Tenancy Agreement is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but exempt from the Independent Shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
CHANGE OF HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN PRC
The Board also announces that the head office and principal place of business of the Company in PRC has been changed to 中國東莞市虎門鎮懷德村懷林路27號2棟5樓 (5/F., Block Two,
No.27 Huailin Road, Huaide Village, Humen Town, Donguan City, PRC*) with effect from 8 October 2019.
References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 12 December 2017 and 1 April 2019 (collectively as the "Announcements"), and the circular of the Company dated 24 April 2019 (the "Circular") in relation to the Existing CCT Agreements. Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements and Circular.
2019 PRC TENANCY AGREEMENT
The Board announces that Speedy Dongguan as tenant and Dongguan Hongyue as the landlord has entered into 2019 PRC Tenancy Agreement, the principal terms of which are summarised as follows:
Date:
8 October 2019
Parties:
Dongguan Hongyue (a connected person of the Company upon
Completion) as landlord and Speedy Dongguan (wholly-owned
subsidiary of the Company) as tenant
Term:
For the period from 8 October 2019 to 31 December 2020
Subject premises:
中國東莞市虎門鎮懷德村懷林路27號 (No.27 Huailin Road,
Huaide Village, Humen Town, Donguan City, PRC*), with a gross
floor area of approximately 8,649 square feet for office and dormitory
|
uses
Monthly rent:
RMB210,093 (excluding value-added tax).
Pricing basis:
The rental payable under 2019 PRC Tenancy Agreement is
determined on normal commercial terms and with reference to the
prevailing market rates of similar properties in the locality.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE TRANSACTION
The Directors consider it necessary to enter into 2019 PRC Tenancy Agreement to allow the Group to use the relevant premises. As the premises under the Renewed Dongguan Tenancy Agreement will be reconstructed, the Renewed Dongguan Tenancy Agreement was terminated on 8 October 2019. As the relevant premises are near the original rental premise, close to certain customers and suppliers, and are rented at market rates, the Directors are of the view that it is in the interest of the Group in terms of cost and time to enter into 2019 PRC Tenancy Agreement.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) are of the view that the terms of 2019 PRC Tenancy Agreement, which have been agreed after arm's length negotiations, are on normal commercial terms and such terms are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
Upon implementation of HKFRS 16 effective from 1 January 2019, the Group if entering into lease transaction as a lessee should recognise the right-of-use asset in the consolidated financial statements of the Company according to HKFRS 16. Under the Listing Rules, the entering into of lease transaction by the Group as lessee effective from 1 January 2019 will be regarded as an acquisition of asset under the definition of transaction set out in Rule 14.04(1)(a) of the Listing Rules, and may constitute a notifiable transaction of the Company under the Listing Rules depending on the size of the lease transaction.
As at the date of this announcement, Speedy Dongguan is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Dongguan Hongyue is owned as to 100% by the Sellers. Dongguan Zhirong has entered into the Sale and Purchase Agreement on 3 September 2018 where Dongguan Zhirong as purchaser shall purchase from the Sellers as seller all the shares of Dongguan Hongyue. Upon Completion, Dongguan Hongyue will be indirectly owned as to 50% by Mr. Huang and accordingly, Dongguan Hongyue will become a connected person of the Company, and 2019 PRC Tenancy Agreement will constitute a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
For the purpose of Rules 14A.81 and 14A.82 of the Listing Rules, the transactions under the Existing CCT Agreements and 2019 PRC Tenancy Agreement have been aggregated.
As the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the transactions contemplated under the Existing CCT Agreements and 2019 PRC Tenancy Agreement when aggregated under Rule 14A.81 of the Listing Rules are more than 0.1% but less than 5%, 2019 PRC Tenancy Agreement is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but exempt from the Independent Shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
GENERAL INFORMATION
The principal activity of the Company is investment holding and the Group is principally engaged in the apparel supply chain servicing business which includes offering a wide range of woven wear, cut-and-sewn knitwear and sweater knitwear products to a number of owners or agents of global reputable brands. The Group has also been engaged in the apparel retail business operating in PRC and the property development and investment. Speedy Dongguan is a company incorporated in PRC with limited liability and is principally engaged in trading of cut-and-sewn knitwear products.
Mr. Huang has abstained from voting on the board resolutions with respect to the approval of 2019 PRC Tenancy Agreement. Save for Mr. Huang, none of the Directors has any material interest, direct or indirect, in the transactions under 2019 PRC Tenancy Agreement, and therefore none of the Directors, except for Mr. Huang, was required to abstain from voting on the resolutions of the Board to approve 2019 PRC Tenancy Agreement.
CHANGE OF HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN PRC
The Board also announces that the head office and principal place of business of the Company in PRC has been changed to 中國東莞市虎門鎮懷德村懷林路27號2棟5樓 (5/F., Block Two,
No.27 Huailin Road, Huaide Village, Humen Town, Donguan City, PRC*) with effect from 8 October 2019.
DEFINITIONS
"2019 PRC Tenancy
the tenancy agreement dated 8 October 2019 signed between
Agreement"
Speedy Dongguan as tenant and Dongguan Hongyue as
landlord
"Board"
the board of Directors
"Company"
Speedy Global Holdings Limited, a company incorporated
in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares of
which are listed on the Stock Exchange
"Completion"
"connected person(s)"
"Director(s)"
"Dongguan Hongyue"
completion of the Sale and Purchase Agreement, which is scheduled to be on or before 30 November 2019
has the meaning ascribed to it in the Listing Rules
the director(s) of the Company
東 莞 市 鴻 越 服 裝 有 限 公 司 ( D o n g g u a n H o n g y u e Garment Company Limited*), a limited liability company incorporated in PRC and will be indirectly owned as to 50% by Mr. Huang upon Completion
"Dongguan Zhirong"
"Existing CCT Agreements"
"Group" "HKFRS" "Hong Kong"
"Independent Shareholders"
"Independent Third Party(ies)"
"Listing Rules"
"Mr. Huang"
"PRC"
"RMB"
"Sale and Purchase
Agreement"
"Sellers"
"Shareholders"
東莞知榮製衣有限公司 (Dongguan Zhirong Garment Company Limited*), a limited liability company incorporated in PRC. Dongguan Zhirong is indirectly owned as to 50% by Mr. Huang
the Renewed CCT Agreements (excluding Renewed Hong Kong Office Tenancy Agreements and Renewed Dongguan Tenancy Agreement which were terminated on 30 June 2019 and 8 October 2019, respectively) and the Pageant Tenancy Agreement
the Company and its subsidiaries from time to time
the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of PRC
any Shareholder that is not required to abstain from voting at the general meeting (if any) to approve 2019 PRC Tenancy Agreement
any person who is not a connected person of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange
Mr. Huang Chih Shen, the controlling shareholder, chairman, chief executive and an executive Director of the Company
the People's Republic of China
Renminbi, the lawful currency of PRC
the sale and purchase agreement entered into between Dongguan Zhirong and the Sellers on 3 September 2018 where Dongguan Zhirong as purchaser shall purchase from the Sellers as seller all the shares of Dongguan Hongyue
shareholders of Dongguan Hongyue as at the date of this announcement and are Independent Third Parties
holders of the ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company with the nominal value of HK$0.10 each
