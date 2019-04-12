Speedy Global : Announcements and Notices - Notice of Annual General Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 540)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual general meeting of Speedy Global Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at 4/F, Pentahotel Hong Kong, Kowloon, 19 Luk Hop Street, San Po Kong, Kowloon, Hong Kong, on Monday, 27 May 2019 at 11:00 a.m. for the following purposes:

1. To receive and approve the audited consolidated financial statements together with the directors' report and the independent auditor's report of the Company for the year ended 31

December 2018.

2. To declare a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018.

3. (a) To re-elect Mr. Huang Chih Shen as an executive director of the Company. (b) To re-elect Dr. Chan Chung Bun, Bunny as an independent non-executive director of the Company. (c) To authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the directors of the Company (the ''Directors'').

4. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors of the Company and to authorize the board of Directors to fix their remuneration.

As special business, to consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions:

5.

''THAT:

(a) subject to paragraph (c) below, and pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of

Securities on the Stock Exchange (the ''Listing Rules''), the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined in this resolution) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with shares of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including but not limited to warrants, bonds and debentures convertible into shares of the Company) which might require the exercise of such power be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;

(b) the approval in paragraph (a) shall authorise the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including warrants, bonds and debentures convertible into shares of the Company) which might require the shares of the Company to be issued either during or after the end of the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined);

(c) the aggregate number of shares allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted or issued (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) by the Directors pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above, otherwise than pursuant to (i) a Rights Issue (as hereinafter defined); or (ii) an issue of shares upon the exercise of options which may be granted under any share option scheme or under any option scheme or similar arrangement for the time being adopted for the grant or issue to officers and/or employees of the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries or any other person of shares or rights to acquire shares of the Company; or (iii) any scrip dividend schemes or similar arrangements providing for the allotment and issue of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares of the Company in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company; or (iv) a specific authority granted by the shareholders of the Company in general meeting, shall not exceed 20% of the total number of issued shares of the Company at the date of the passing of this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and

(d) for the purpose of this resolution, ''Relevant Period'' means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company unless by ordinary resolution passed at that meeting, the mandate is renewed, either unconditionally or subject to conditions; (ii) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the

Company is required by the Articles of Association of the Company or any applicable laws of the Cayman Islands to be held; or

(iii) the passing of an ordinary resolution by shareholders of the Company in general meeting revoking, varying or renewing the authority given to the Directors by this resolution; and

''Rights Issue'' means an offer of shares of the Company or offer or issue of option, warrants or similar giving rights to subscribe for shares of the Company, open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of shares whose names appear on the register of members of the Company (and, where appropriate, to holders of other securities of the Company entitled to the offer) on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares (or, where appropriate, such other securities) (subject in all cases to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange in, any territory applicable to the Company).''

6. ''THAT: (a) subject to paragraph (b) below, the exercise by the Directors during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all powers of the Company to repurchase shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'' )oron any other stock exchange on which the shares of the Company may be listed and which is recognised by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Stock Exchange for this purpose, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and/or the requirements of the Listing Rules or of any other stock exchange as amended from time to time, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved; (b) the maximum number of the shares of the Company which the Company is authorised to repurchase pursuant to the approval in paragraph (a) above during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company at the date of the passing of this resolution, and the authority granted pursuant to paragraph (a) above shall be limited accordingly; and (c) for the purposes of this resolution, ''Relevant Period'' means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company unless by ordinary resolution passed at that meeting, the mandate is renewed, either unconditionally or subject to conditions; or (ii) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the Articles of Association of the Company or any applicable laws of the Cayman Islands to be held; or (iii) the passing of an ordinary resolution by shareholders of the Company in general meeting revoking, varying or renewing the authority given to the Directors by this resolution.''

7. ''THAT conditional upon the ordinary resolutions set out in paragraphs 5 and 6 of the notice convening this meeting being passed, the general and unconditional mandate granted to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with shares of the Company pursuant to ordinary resolution set out in paragraph 5 of this notice convening this meeting be and is hereby extended by the addition thereto of the aggregate number of shares of the Company repurchased by the Company under the mandate granted pursuant to the ordinary resolution set out in paragraph 6 of this notice convening this meeting.''

By Order of the Board

Speedy Global Holdings Limited

Huang Chih Shen

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 15 April 2019

Notes: