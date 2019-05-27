Log in
Speedy Global : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on Monday, 27 May 2019

05/27/2019 | 05:34am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 540)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the annual general meeting of Speedy Global Holdings Limited (the "Company") held on Monday, 27 May 2019 ("AGM"), a poll was demanded by the chairman of the Company for voting on all the resolutions as set out in the notice of AGM dated 15 April 2019.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 600,000,000 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on the resolutions at the AGM. The total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour as set out in rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") of the resolutions at the AGM only is nil. No shareholders of the Company are required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the AGM. The total number of shares held by the shareholders of the Company or their proxy(ies) who have attended the AGM and are entitled to vote is 466,711,085 shares, representing approximately 77.79% of the total issued shares as at the date of this announcement.

The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the AGM for the purpose of vote-taking. All the ordinary resolutions were duly passed and details of the poll results are as follows:

1

To receive and approve the audited consolidated

466,711,085

0

financial statements together with the directors' report

(100.000%)

(0.000%)

and the independent auditor's report of the Company

for the year ended 31 December 2018.

1

2

To declare a final dividend for the year ended

466,711,085

0

31 December 2018

(100.000%)

(0.000%)

3

(a) To re-elect Mr. Huang Chih Shen as an executive

466,711,085

0

director of the Company.

(100.000%)

(0.000%)

(b) To re-elect Dr. Chan Chung Bun, Bunny as

466,711,085

0

an independent non-executive director of the

(100.000%)

(0.000%)

Company.

(c) To authorise the board of directors of the

466,711,085

0

Company to fix the remuneration of the directors

(100.000%)

(0.000%)

of the Company.

4

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as the auditors

466,711,085

0

of the Company and to authorize the board of directors

(100.000%)

(0.000%)

to fix their remuneration.

5

To grant a general and unconditional mandate to the

466,710,585

500

directors of the Company to allot, issue and deal with

(99.999%)

(0.001%)

additional ordinary shares of the Company up to a

maximum of 20% of the number of issued shares of the

Company.

6

To grant a general and unconditional mandate to the

466,711,085

0

directors of the Company to repurchase shares of the

(100.000%)

(0.000%)

Company up to a maximum of 10% of the number of

issued shares of the Company.

7

To extend the general and unconditional mandate

466,710,585

500

granted to the directors of the Company to issue, allot

(99.999%)

(0.001%)

and deal with additional shares of the Company under

resolution numbered 5 to include the aggregate number

of shares of the Company repurchased pursuant to the

general and unconditional mandate to repurchase shares

under resolution numbered 6.

By Order of the Board

Cheung Kai Yiu

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 27 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Huang Chih Shen and Mr. Chan Hung Kwong, Patrick; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wong Ting Kon, Ms. Pang Yuen Shan, Christina, Mr. Chang Cheuk Cheung, Terence and Dr. Chan Chung Bun, Bunny.

2

Disclaimer

Speedy Global Holdings Limited published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 09:33:04 UTC
