Speedy Global : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting Held on Monday, 27 May 2019

05/27/2019 | 05:34am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 540)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON MONDAY, 27 MAY 2019

At the extraordinary general meeting of Speedy Global Holdings Limited (the "Company") held on Monday, 27 May 2019 ("EGM"), a poll was demanded by the chairman of the EGM for voting on the resolutions as set out in the notice of EGM dated 25 April 2019.

As at the date of the EGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 600,000,000 shares. Mr. Huang Chih Shen, Sky Halo Holdings Limited and their respective associates, who in aggregate held 327,242,688 shares of the Company, representing approximately 54.54% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of the EGM were required, under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), to abstain from voting and they had so abstained from voting on the resolutions at the EGM. No other shareholder of the Company was entitled to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the EGM as set out in rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. As a result, the total number of shares of the Company entitling the holders to attend and vote on the resolutions at the EGM was 272,757,312 shares, representing approximately 45.46% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of the EGM.

The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the EGM for the purpose of vote-taking. The ordinary resolutions were duly passed and details of the poll results are as follows:

Number of shares of

the Company voted and

Ordinary resolutions (Note)

approximate percentage of

total number of shares of

the Company voted

For

Against

1.

The tenancy agreement dated 1 April 2019 entered into

139,468,297

0

between Pageant Enterprise (Hong Kong) Limited and

(100.000%)

(0.000%)

Shing Fun International Industrial Limited (the "Pageant

Tenancy Agreement"), a copy of which has been

produced to the EGM marked "A" and signed by the

chairman of the EGM for identification purpose, and the

transactions contemplated thereunder, be and are hereby

approved, confirmed and ratified.

2.

The proposed revised annual cap amounts in respect

139,468,297

0

of the Pageant Tenancy Agreement and the Renewed

(100.000%)

(0.000%)

CCT Agreements (as defined in the announcement of

the Company dated 12 December 2017) in aggregate

for each of the years ending 31 December 2019 and

2020 (the "Revised Annual Cap") be and are hereby

approved.

3.

Any director(s) of the Company be and is/are hereby

139,468,297

0

authorised, for and on behalf of the Company, to

(100.000%)

(0.000%)

enter into any agreement, deed or instrument and/or

to execute and deliver all such documents and/or do

all such acts on behalf of the Company as he/she

may consider necessary, desirable or expedient for

the purpose of, or in connection with (i) the Pageant

Tenancy Agreement; and/or (ii) the Revised Annual

Cap, and/or (iii) any amendment, variation or

modification of the Pageant Tenancy Agreement and

the transactions contemplated thereunder, and the

Revised Annual Cap upon such terms and conditions as

the board of directors of the Company may think fit.

Note: The full text of the ordinary resolutions is set out in the notice of EGM dated 25 April 2019.

By Order of the Board

Cheung Kai Yiu

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 27 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Huang Chih Shen and Mr. Chan Hung Kwong, Patrick; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wong Ting Kon, Ms. Pang Yuen Shan, Christina, Mr. Chang Cheuk Cheung, Terence and Dr. Chan Chung Bun, Bunny.

Disclaimer

Speedy Global Holdings Limited published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 09:33:04 UTC
