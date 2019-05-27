Speedy Global : Announcements and Notices - Poll Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting Held on Monday, 27 May 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 540)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON MONDAY, 27 MAY 2019

At the extraordinary general meeting of Speedy Global Holdings Limited (the "Company") held on Monday, 27 May 2019 ("EGM"), a poll was demanded by the chairman of the EGM for voting on the resolutions as set out in the notice of EGM dated 25 April 2019.

As at the date of the EGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 600,000,000 shares. Mr. Huang Chih Shen, Sky Halo Holdings Limited and their respective associates, who in aggregate held 327,242,688 shares of the Company, representing approximately 54.54% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of the EGM were required, under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), to abstain from voting and they had so abstained from voting on the resolutions at the EGM. No other shareholder of the Company was entitled to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the EGM as set out in rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. As a result, the total number of shares of the Company entitling the holders to attend and vote on the resolutions at the EGM was 272,757,312 shares, representing approximately 45.46% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of the EGM.