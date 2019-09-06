Speedy Global : FULFILLMENT OF PROFIT GUARANTEE IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SPLENDID GAINS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

FULFILLMENT OF PROFIT GUARANTEE IN RELATION TO THE

ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SPLENDID

GAINS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

References are made to the Company's announcement dated 6 December 2018 (the "Announcement") and circular dated 5 March 2019 (the "Circular") in relation to the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Splendid Gains International Limited (the "Target Company"). Unless otherwise stated herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement and the Circular.

PROFIT GUARANTEE IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF THE TARGET COMPANY

As disclosed in the Announcement and the Circular, pursuant to the Sale and Purchase Agreement, the Vendor has undertaken to the Company that the audited net profit after tax of the Target Group for the year ended 31 March 2019 shall not be less than HK$30,000,000 (the "2019 Performance Guarantee").

The Board is pleased to announce that the net profit after tax of the Target Group as shown in the audited consolidated financial statements of the Target Group for the year ended 31 March 2019 had exceeded HK$30,000,000, profits of which was generated in the Target Group's ordinary course of business, and therefore the 2019 Performance Guarantee has been fulfilled.

