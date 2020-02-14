Speedy Global : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 540)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Speedy Global Holdings Limited are set out as follows:

Executive Directors

Mr. Huang Chih Shen (Chairman and chief executive officer)

Ms. Huang Li Hun, Serlina

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Wong Ting Kon

Ms. Pang Yuen Shan, Christina

Mr. Chang Cheuk Cheung, Terence

Dr. Chan Chung Bun, Bunny

The Board has established four committees and the members of these committees are set out as follows:

Board Committee Audit Remuneration Nomination Conflicts Director Committee Committee Committee Committee Mr. Wong Ting Kon C M M M Ms. Pang Yuen Shan, Christina M C M M Mr. Chang Cheuk Cheung, Terence M M C M Dr. Chan Chung Bun, Bunny / / / C

Notes:

Chairman of the relevant Board committees

Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 14 February 2020