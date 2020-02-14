Speedy Global : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 540)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Speedy Global Holdings Limited are set out as follows:
Executive Directors
Mr. Huang Chih Shen (Chairman and chief executive officer)
Ms. Huang Li Hun, Serlina
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. Wong Ting Kon
Ms. Pang Yuen Shan, Christina
Mr. Chang Cheuk Cheung, Terence
Dr. Chan Chung Bun, Bunny
The Board has established four committees and the members of these committees are set out as follows:
|
Board Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
Audit
|
Remuneration
|
Nomination
|
Conflicts
|
Director
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Wong Ting Kon
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ms. Pang Yuen Shan, Christina
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Chang Cheuk Cheung, Terence
|
M
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dr. Chan Chung Bun, Bunny
|
/
|
/
|
/
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Chairman of the relevant Board committees
-
Member of the relevant Board committees
Hong Kong, 14 February 2020
Disclaimer
Speedy Global Holdings Limited published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 09:53:02 UTC