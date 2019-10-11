Speedy Global : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO POTENTIAL CONNECTED TRANSACTION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO POTENTIAL CONNECTED TRANSACTION

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 8 October 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to 2019 PRC Tenancy Agreement. Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Company would like to supplement the following additional information in relation to 2019 PRC Tenancy Agreement:

It was disclosed in the Announcement that the Sellers are the shareholders of Dongguan Hongyue as at the date of the Announcement and are Independent Third Parties. As at the

date of the Announcement, Dongguan Hongyue was owned as to approximately 90% by Mr. Ye Guiqiang* （葉桂強） and approximately 10% by Ms. Li Jiling* （李基玲） . Both Mr. Ye and Ms. Li are natural persons of Chinese nationality. Upon Completion, Dongguan Hongyue will be indirectly held as to 50% by Mr. Huang and as to 50% by Mr. Huang Chih Chien, the elder brother of Mr. Huang.

