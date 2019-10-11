Log in
Speedy Global : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO POTENTIAL CONNECTED TRANSACTION

10/11/2019 | 12:16am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 540)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO POTENTIAL CONNECTED TRANSACTION

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 8 October 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to 2019 PRC Tenancy Agreement. Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Company would like to supplement the following additional information in relation to 2019 PRC Tenancy Agreement:

  1. It was disclosed in the Announcement that the Sellers are the shareholders of Dongguan Hongyue as at the date of the Announcement and are Independent Third Parties. As at the
    date of the Announcement, Dongguan Hongyue was owned as to approximately 90% by Mr. Ye Guiqiang*（葉桂強）and approximately 10% by Ms. Li Jiling*（李基玲）. Both Mr. Ye and Ms. Li are natural persons of Chinese nationality.
  2. Upon Completion, Dongguan Hongyue will be indirectly held as to 50% by Mr. Huang and as to 50% by Mr. Huang Chih Chien, the elder brother of Mr. Huang.

By order of the Board

Speedy Global Holdings Limited

Huang Chih Shen

Chairman

Hong Kong, 11 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Huang Chih Shen and Mr. Chan Hung Kwong, Patrick; the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wong Ting Kon, Ms. Pang Yuen Shan, Christina, Mr. Chang Cheuk Cheung, Terence and Dr. Chan Chung Bun, Bunny.

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Speedy Global Holdings Limited published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 04:15:13 UTC
