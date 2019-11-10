Spell & The Gypsy Collective Launches on Workarea Commerce Cloud to Support New Growth Initiatives

Omnichannel Australian Fashion Brand Expands Success Into New Channels and New Markets

Workarea Commerce, a leading enterprise commerce platform, and Syatt Media, an eCommerce development, and growth studio, announced today that Spell & The Gypsy Collective, a growing Australia-based fashion brand, has launched on Workarea Commerce Cloud.

Founded in 2009, the modern-bohemian fashion brand has seen steady growth and increasing interest in their product globally and across selling channels. With Workarea, the team embarks on the next phase of their business with a single technology platform to implement rich customer experience improvements across their websites and retail points of sale.

"Being predominantly a digital brand, we want to deliver a seamless experience to our customers whether they are shopping with us on our website, at our flagship boutique or one of our popup experiences," said Sami Gilroy, Digital Strategy Manager at Spell. "By moving to Workarea, we’re able to provide this experience to them in a way that is also more efficient and effective for our team."

"Workarea was built for omnichannel innovators like Spell & The Gypsy Collective," said Darren C. Hill, CEO and Cofounder Workarea. "We’re proud to see what they’ve been able to accomplish on the platform with our partner Syatt Media."

Syatt Media, a Workarea Solution Partner, was chosen by Spell to support their implementation of the Workarea Commerce Cloud.

"It has been a pleasure working with Spell as their implementation partner," said Jonathan Garyfalakis, President of Syatt Media. "Not only are they an innovative brand but we were able to partner with deep collaboration to utilize the power and performance of Workarea Commerce Cloud. This project is a perfect trifecta of each organization's core capabilities."

Scaling Globally with Superior Content and Omnichannel Capabilities

As demand for Spell’s products has grown, the digital team looked to Workarea to support customers across the globe. Their new approach leverages Workarea Commerce Cloud’s multi-site capabilities which lets their team efficiently manage unique, content-rich shopping experiences in different markets. Also, the platform’s architecture allows for locale-specific integrations such as payments and fulfillment.

A Better Content Workflow

The digital team at Spell & The Gypsy Collective prioritizes content as a differentiator and means to connect with their customers. For this reason, they heavily utilize Workarea Commerce Cloud’s native content management and publishing capabilities through Workarea Site Planner.

"Being content-driven, our team are regularly updating the website throughout the week as well as major site overhauls for every collection launch. Previously the team were having to manually load content moments before launch, continually watching the clock or waking up in the middle of the night to turn off or load promotions. Now with Workarea, having the ability to preload campaigns, homepage changes and promotions our team can plan weeks in advance, with robust testing and approval processes. Meaning nothing is missed or overlooked. Greatly improving the workflow for our team has given them space to focus on bigger picture improvements," added Sami.

Omnichannel Retail - Point of Sale and Pop-Up Stores

Spell & Gypsy Collective is implementing a modern omnichannel commerce strategy that includes brick and mortar as well as pop-up stores.

"One of the biggest challenges we faced with our old solution was the siloed nature of our systems," said Sami. "Customers were frustrated with the lack of connectedness between our store and online experiences. From the outset, we knew we wanted to find a single platform that could handle all of our retail transactions."

Workarea Commerce Cloud, with its API-first architecture, will act as a commerce foundation for the company, powering all shopping experiences and transactions. Cameron Griffin, Software Developer at Spell & Gypsy Collective remarked on the platform’s architecture.

"The flexibility of the Workarea platform has enabled us to develop a Point of Sale application that perfectly meets our company requirements. The result is a user experience specifically tailored to our sales process, supported by a dependable real-time integration with our backend systems."

To read the full press release, click here.

About Workarea, Syatt Media, and Spell & The Gypsy Collective

Workarea, the #1 commerce platform choice for innovative merchants.

Syatt Media is a rapidly growing eCommerce agency based in Canada with deep industry and platform expertise.

Spell & The Gypsy Collective is a modern-bohemian fashion brand.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191110005014/en/