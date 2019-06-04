Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Spelling errors, video show Huawei rival stole trade secrets, U.S. jury hears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 06:42pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Huawei company logo is seen at a shopping mall in Shanghai

SHERMAN, Texas (Reuters) - A former engineering manager used Huawei Technologies Co Ltd trade secrets and lured away 24 of its employees to improperly build his startup company, a lawyer for the Chinese telecommunications firm told a Texas jury on Tuesday.

The trial to decide a civil lawsuit began with the Huawei lawyer showing jurors that spelling errors in its internal documents were repeated in proposals the former manager, Ronnie Huang, used to start chip-maker CNEX Labs Inc three days after leaving Huawei.

Two years ago Huawei sued CNEX and Huang, who co-founded CNEX in 2013, seeking at least $85.7 million in damages and rights to its memory-control technology.

Huang, who countersued Huawei and denies the company's allegations, testified in court on Tuesday that he did not recall or could not explain how documents used to promote CNEX included charts, diagrams and passages that were very similar to work he had done for Huawei.

The Chinese company has become a flashpoint in allegations by the United States government that Huawei gear is a threat to U.S. security. The U.S. government blacklisted the company and is applying pressure on U.S. allies not to buy its equipment.

China last week retaliated against the ban, saying it planned to draft its own list of foreign companies and people it considers "unreliable" for harming Chinese companies.

In addition to showing jurors the documents' common misspellings, Huawei lawyer Michael Wexler played excerpts of a video deposition in which another former employee admitted to copying 5,760 files from his work computer before leaving Huawei to join CNEX.

"Think of the spelling mistakes as DNA," Wexler said in his opening statement to an eight-person jury in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. "Stealing technology is wrong."

A CNEX attorney said the spelling errors were identical because Huang wrote all the documents. But when asked if he had cut and pasted confidential Huawei material into his own, Huang said: "It looks like it's the same, but I don't recall doing it."

CNEX develops chips that speed up data storage on cloud computing networks. The countersuit by CNEX and Huang sought $24.5 million in damages from Huawei over development delays and lost future revenue.

"The things that Huawei claims are trade secrets are not," CNEX attorney Deron Dacus said in his opening statement, describing the lawsuit as "bullying and intimidation."

Huang has raised more than $100 million from backers including arms of Dell Technologies and Microsoft.

Judge Amos Mazzant, who is hearing the case, separately is overseeing Huawei's bid to overturn the Trump administration's ban on its sales to government agencies and contractors.

(Reporting by Bruce Tomaso; writing by Gary McWilliams; editing by Grant McCool)

By Bruce Tomaso

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:07pPanama president-elect plans review of Canadian miner First Quantum's contract
RE
08:06pU.S.' Mnuchin to meet with Chinese central banker at G20 finance gathering
RE
08:03pCanada says it has real concerns over China's human rights, Beijing protests
RE
08:01pPM candidate Hancock says UK can't ban Huawei until British replacement is found - The Telegraph
RE
07:43pICYMI : WSJ: Marco Rubio: You Can't Trust a Chinese Audit
PU
07:33pEXCLUSIVE : Canada says China plans more meat import inspections, industry fears disaster
RE
07:22pU.S. report urges steps to reduce reliance on foreign critical minerals
RE
06:48pWORLD BANK : US$1.45 Billion to Promote Inclusive Growth and Job Creation in Jordan
PU
06:43pARBOR DAY FOUNDATION : Tasty Coffee is all About Healthy Coffee Trees
PU
06:42pSpelling errors, video show Huawei rival stole trade secrets, U.S. jury hears
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : forecasts full-year results above expectations, shares rise
2WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST PLC : WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : British money manager Woodford's star wa..
3APPLE : Top tech executives will be asked to testify in U.S. probe
4HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Promising thousands of U.S. jobs, Foxconn offshored 155 to M..
5VIVINT SOLAR INC : VIVINT SOLAR : Closes $360 Million Forward Flow Financing Arrangement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About