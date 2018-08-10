Spencer’s Crossing Location Benefits From Newly Opened Clinton Keith Road Extension

MURRIETA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coming home to Spencer’s Crossing is now easier than ever thanks to the newly opened Clinton Keith Extension between I-215 and French Valley near Winchester Road. This highly anticipated road expansion brings a much-needed alternative route into the area, featuring three lanes in both directions, plus a wildlife crossing tunnel that promotes safety for both animals and drivers. With Spencer’s Crossing’s nearby location, the new corridor will greatly benefit residents’ lifestyles by easing traffic congestion and offering seamless access to the emerging retail and business hubs planned along that route. This exciting news makes life at Spencer’s Crossing even more appealing, giving homebuyers another reason to own at one of seven gorgeous single-home collections and experience a resort-inspired lifestyle with sparkling pools, vast parks, playgrounds, tot lots, trails and much more. To learn about ownership opportunities at this incredible master-planned community, visit today and tour the individual neighborhood’s model homes. For immediate details, go to www.SpencersCrossing.com now.



Find Your New Home in Murrieta, CA - The Perfect Blend of Rural Charm, Contemporary Homes & Robust Recreation





“Our residents are thrilled that the Clinton Keith Extension is open! Traffic is already improving and the prospect of new businesses on that route could mean more conveniences are within reach for homeowners,” said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. “It’s just one more reason to come home to Spencer’s Crossing. Visit today and find the home and lifestyle you’ve always wanted.”



Built by the nation’s finest homebuilders, Spencer’s Crossing is currently selling a stunning array of one- and two-story single-family homes at seven premier residential neighborhoods.

Braeburn by Pardee Homes presents beautifully designed homes spanning from approximately 2,010 to 2,884 square feet with up to five bedrooms and two to three baths. Prices start from the mid $400,000s.

Agave by Brookfield Residential features lovely single-family floorplans ranging from approximately 2,818 to 3,453 square feet. Living spaces include four to five bedrooms and up to three baths. Prices from the high $400,000s.

Santolina by KB Home boasts an impressive array of floorplans spanning from approximately 2,358 to 3,368 square feet. Open interiors include four to six bedrooms and two to four baths. Priced from the low $400,000s.

Juniper by Brookfield Residential features luxurious home designs with spacious interiors spanning from approximately 3,212 to 4,002 square feet. Floorplans include three to seven bedrooms and up to five and one-half baths with prices from the high $400,000s.

Tamarack by Pardee Homes offers exquisite floorplans ranging from approximately 2,811 to 3,684 square feet with prices starting from the high $400,000s. Smartly planned living areas feature four to five bedrooms and up to three and one-half baths.

Sycamore and Sycamore North by Richmond American Homes showcases contemporary home designs with three to seven bedrooms and up to five baths in approximately 2,490 to 3,300 square feet of living space. Prices from the low $400,000s.

Laurel by Woodside Homes features five elegant floorplans priced from the mid $400,000s with spacious interiors spanning across approximately 2,410 to 3,199 square feet. Homes include three to five bedrooms and up to three and one-half baths.



Spencer’s Crossing’s prime Murrieta location puts excellent shopping, dining, golf courses, entertainment and more within easy reach for homeowners. Temecula’s charming vineyards and other attractions are also just a short drive from home.

School-aged residents at Spencer’s Crossing enjoy access to a quality education at highly regarded school districts that include Murrieta Valley Unified School District, Menifee Union and Perris Union.



Spencer’s Crossing extends across 600 naturally beautiful acres, creating a new kind of community designed for genuine family living with a dynamic environment brimming with recreation. Residents will find miles of meandering trails to enjoy, plus resort-style amenities that include The Oasis, a family friendly amenity with two pools, lawn areas, firepits, BBQs and terraced seating; the 14-acre Heroes Park with trails, doggy areas, picnic spots and more; The Club’s 3,500 square-foot recreation center with a Jr. Olympic swimming pool, children’s wading pool, spa, BBQ area, shade structures and state of the art playground; and the 11.5-acre Sports Park with lighted soccer and baseball fields, basketball court, tot lots and concession stand.

To visit Spencer’s Crossing from Temecula, take the I-15 North, exit Murrieta Hot Springs Road and head east past the 215 Freeway. Turn left on Winchester Road (Highway 79), left again on Max Gillis and right on Leon Road into the community. From Riverside, take I-15 south, exit Clinton Keith Road and head east past the I-215 Freeway. Turn left on Left on Leon Road, left on Baxter and follow the neighborhood signs.

For more information on the Spencer’s Crossing neighborhoods, please visit www.SpencersCrossing.com.

Prices effective date of publication.

About Brookfield Residential (Southern California)

Brookfield Residential Southern California (San Diego) a division of Brookfield Residential, is committed to being more than a homebuilder. We strive to create the best places to call home. The Brookfield Residential Southern California (San Diego) team has the passion, the expertise and the local knowledge to craft homes and neighborhoods that speak to homebuyers at every stage of life. We are an award-winning homebuilder and industry leader with an exceptional reputation for quality, design, and customer service. Please visit BrookfieldResidential.com for more information.

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, sell lots to third-party builders, and operate our own home building division. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com.

CONTACT: Meagan Taylor – MeaganT@HayesMartin.com

(949) 417-1799

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ee2655e-3118-420c-9bbd-763df9d0c418



