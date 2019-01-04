Spencer's Crossing Captures New Year's Homebuyers With Gorgeous Neighborhoods and Vibrant Lifestyle

MURRIETA, Calif., Jan. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Countless homeowners have discovered there’s no better place to come home to than Spencer’s Crossing, the top master-planned community in charming Murrieta. Visit today to experience a lifestyle filled with convenience and fun, where recreation is just steps from home, family-friendly events bring neighbors together, great schools offer peace of mind, and seven gorgeous neighborhoods meet every lifestyle need.



Tamarack by Pardee Homes boasts four exquisite home designs with up to five bedrooms and up to three and one-half baths in approximately 2,811 to 3,684 square feet of living space. Priced from the high $400,000s, the breathtaking floorplans are distinguished by oversized Great Rooms leading to outdoor spaces, stylish kitchens with stainless steel appliances, dens with optional French doors, bonus rooms per plan, first-floor bedrooms in select designs, and three-bay tandem garages.





Spencer’s Crossing is currently selling seven neighborhoods, with stunning single-family homes built by the nation’s finest homebuilders. Tour the collections in-person to experience quality-crafted, smartly planned detached homes that boast the designs and features today’s buyers want the most.

Braeburn by Pardee Homes presents lovely one- and two-story homes spanning from approximately 2,010 to 2,884 square feet. Open-concept interiors include three to five bedrooms, two and one-half to three baths, large Great Rooms, gourmet kitchens for meal prep, first-floor bedrooms per plan, versatile lofts for family time, optional covered patios for outdoor dining, and up to three-bay tandem garages. Prices start from the mid $400,000s.

Agave by Brookfield Residential features three single-family floorplans ranging from approximately 2,818 to 3,453 square feet with four to five bedrooms, up to three baths and up to three-bay garages. Homes are highlighted by flowing Great Rooms, chef-inspired kitchens with islands, a first-floor master suite per plan, dens and upper-level bonus rooms in select designs, spacious outdoor rooms and private backyards. Every home includes Connected Home technology, which allows residents to control front door locks, thermostats and lights right from their smart phone or tablet. Prices from the high $400,000s.

Santolina by KB Home showcases seven distinctive one- and two-story floorplans spanning from approximately 2,358 to 3,368 square feet. Well-planned interiors offer four to six bedrooms, up to four baths, open Great Rooms for socializing, convenient first-floor bedrooms, upper-level lofts, and two to three-car garages. Optional covered patios are available for outdoor leisure. Priced from the low $400,000s.

Juniper by Brookfield Residential features magnificent detached floorplans priced from the mid $400,000s. Expansive living spaces span from approximately 3,212 to 4,002 square feet with three to seven bedrooms, including lavish master suites and first-floor bedrooms per plan; up to five and one-half baths; chef-inspired kitchens with islands; upper-level bonus rooms; and up to 4-car tandem garages. Customization opportunities per plan include an optional multi-generational suite, optional Entertainment Bar, optional Outdoor Rooms, and more.

Sycamore North by Richmond American Homes has four contemporary one- and two-story floorplans available, all beautifully crafted with three to seven bedrooms, up to five baths and three-car garages. Extending across approximately 2,490 to 3,300 square feet, expansive interiors are enhanced by inviting Great Rooms for entertaining, well-equipped kitchens, a private study or second-floor loft in select designs, luxurious master bedrooms, first-floor bedrooms per plan, and numerous options to personalize homes. Prices from the low $400,000s.

Laurel by Woodside Homes is down to its final homes, offering limited opportunities to own one of the collection’s last single-family floorplans. Priced from the mid $400,000s, the elegant designs showcase impressive living spaces spanning from approximately 2,410 to 3,199 square feet with three to five bedrooms, up to three and one-half baths, open Great Rooms, dining areas for dinner parties, private studies, upper-level lofts, and optional outdoor rooms. Other options include cozy fireplaces, a home management area per plan, a game room in Residence Five, and a Personal Suite option in Residence Two.

In addition to the comforts of home, lifestyles are complemented by the dynamic setting within Spencer’s Crossing, where outstanding recreation at The Oasis, the new Victory Park and more keeps residents active, while fun-filled events connect neighbors and inspire community.

To start your new year as a Spencer’s Crossing homeowner, learn more by touring individual model homes or visit www.SpencersCrossing.com for immediate details.

“The New Year is the perfect time to start fresh with a beautiful new home at Spencer’s Crossing,” said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. “We have an incredible selection of neighborhoods and homes selling now, plus the new Larkspur collection will be available soon. Visit today to find your happily ever after at Murrieta’s most popular community.”

Spencer’s Crossing’s prime Murrieta location is now even more convenient thanks to the new Clinton Keith extension, which reduces drive time and leads directly to the community. The setting also offers easy access to nearby shopping centers, great restaurants, golf courses and more, while Temecula’s picturesque vineyards and other attractions are just a short drive from home.

School-aged residents have access to a quality education at highly regarded school districts that include Murrieta Valley Unified School District, Menifee Union and Perris Union.

Spencer’s Crossing extends across 600 naturally beautiful acres, creating a new kind of community designed for genuine family living with a dynamic environment brimming with recreation. Residents will find miles of meandering trails to enjoy, and great resort-style amenities , which include multiple pools, firepits, BBQs, terraced seating and more at The Oasis and a 3,500 square-foot recreation center with a Jr. Olympic swimming pool, children’s wading pool, spa, BBQ area, shade structures and a state of the art playground at The Club. Impressive sports and leisure parks are also on-site, including the 11.5-acre Sports Park with lighted soccer and baseball fields, a basketball court, tot lots and a concession stand, as well as the 14-acre Heroes Park and 5+-acre Victory Park.

To visit Spencer’s Crossing from Temecula, take the I-15 North, exit Clinton Keith Rd and head east past I-215 Freeway. Turn left on Leon Rd., left on Baxter Rd. and follow the neighborhood signs.

From Riverside, take I-15 South, exit Clinton Keith Rd. and head east past I-215 Freeway. Turn left on Leon Rd., left on Baxter Rd. and follow the neighborhood signs.

For more information on Spencer’s Crossing’s neighborhoods, please visit www.SpencersCrossing.com .

Prices effective date of publication.

