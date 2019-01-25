Spend Analysis: Addressing Financial Losses for Companies and Enhancing Supply Chain Efficiency by Improving Spend Management Capabilities - A Study by SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a well-known procurement intelligence solution provider, has
announced the completion of their latest spend
analysis engagement for a medical devices manufacturer. The
study offers an overview of how spend analysis solutions can help
address the financial challenges faced by companies in the medical
devices industry. It also provides information on the key benefits of
spend analysis and the best ways to conduct it.
Global economic growth, innovations, and the growing need for healthcare
are set to expand the horizons for the medical
devices industry. However, companies need to shift their supply
chain priorities and better manage spend to benefit from the rising
opportunities. They require effective supply chain management and strategic
cost management strategies to identify potential opportunities and
deliver actionable insights into the spend data. To leverage such
opportunities, companies need to leverage spend analysis solutions that
can address challenges about the maverick spend across the supply chain
and enhance their supplier relationship apart from improving ROI.
According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, "It is crucial
for medical devices companies to constantly monitor the suppliers’
actions and category management processes to advance risk
management strategies and keep track of annual revenues and credit
scores."
The Business Problem: The
client is a well-known medical devices company with total revenue of $20
billion. Despite being a leading manufacturer of medical devices,
laboratory instruments, and diagnostic products in the market, the
company was facing financial losses due to the hidden costs of medical
devices. This compelled the client to leverage SpendEdge’s spend
analysis solutions and optimize their spend areas. Moreover, recent
regulatory and production-related complexities were forcing the client
to control their supply chains and manage their tail spend. They
also wanted to identify and automate strategic sourcing and
procurement functions to increase their process efficiency.
Evaluating historical purchases and compiling supplier data can
help companies identify cost-saving opportunities. Talk
to our experts and know how our customized spend
analysis solutions can help you achieve better savings.
The Solution Offered: To
address the needs of the company, spend analysis specialists at
SpendEdge, prepared a robust spend analysis report that can
accurately evaluate industry data and gain real-time insights into the
company’s procurement activities and expenditures. This helped the
client to cut down the prices of high quantity products by identifying
the best-in-class suppliers in the medical devices manufacturing space.
The experts also employed a procure-to-pay system to analyze the
category level spend of the company and achieve better savings. Further,
the category level spend analysis data offered by the experts helped the
client to price their products competitively. Consequently, it reduced
supply chain risks and enhanced their presence in the industry.
Inaccurate pricing of products often causes huge financial losses
for the companies in the medical devices industry. To price your
products competitively, request
a free proposal and leverage our portfolio of spend
analysis solutions.
SpendEdge’s spend analysis solutions helped the
client to:
-
Reduce prices of high quantity products.
-
Obtain real-time insights into the company's procurement activities
and expenditures.
-
Want to identify potential opportunities and deliver actionable
insights into the spend data?
insights into the spend data? Request
a free demo now!
SpendEdge’s spend analysis solutions also
offered predictive insights on:
