Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SpendEdge : Assesses the Risks of Second Sourcing in the US to Improve Supply Chain Risk Management and Manage the Impact of COVID-19 | Request a FREE Proposal for Exhaustive Insights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 02:59am EDT

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on assessing the risks of second sourcing to improve supply chain risk management and manage the impact of COVID-19.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200406005928/en/

The outbreak of COVID-19 has hit global supply chains. Companies in the US are no exception. They are striving hard to increase supply chain resilience and improve supply chain risk management. Creating supplier relationships in the time of such an extensive crisis can be expensive and time-consuming. Second sourcing can prove to be an effective way to source non-strategic items and critical supplies. But before opting for second sourcing to improve supply chain risk management, companies need to assess risks associated with it.

By consolidating metrics across various sectors of the supply chain, SpendEdge helps clients identify the structure of the supply chain and assess risks associated with second sourcing. This includes analyzing stakeholders’ supply capacity, fluctuation in supply capacity, and its impact on prices.

Key Questions to Assess the Risks of Second Sourcing and Improve Supply Chain Risk Management

Are all the commodities sources in the quarantined areas?

In many cases, the supply chain crisis for companies in the US stems from regions that are adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies must keep a close watch on sourcing clusters in order to ensure the sourcing of products that are vital to industries such as pharmaceutical and healthcare. Such decisions cascade down through supply chains and impact even those companies that don’t directly source materials or products from China and lead to a shortage of supplies in the US.

Want to obtain actionable insights to assess risks associated with second to improve supply chain risk management and manage the impact of COVID-19? Request a free proposal to gain insights into our customized solutions.

How much will it cost to develop a second supplier?

Executives are apprehensive about developing second suppliers. Identifying and validating a second source is both time and cost consuming due to the prolonged city-wide lockdowns and quarantines. Labor shortages are impacting the logistics and many commodities from the U.S. to China are being diverted to ports in Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam due to space issues. Finding alternate suppliers in such a crisis may require companies to conduct safety tests and understand changing compliance norms. To enhance supply chain risk management and obtain second sourcing insights in the US, get in touch with our experts now!

Is the alternative source compatible?

The compatibility of the alternate source is a major concern for companies. It is difficult to find second sources identical to an established supplier even when a company's due diligence is thorough and searching. These sources can increase the likelihood of quality issues and complicate after-sales support. Some US buyers have already initiated moving sourcing away from China due to the rising trade tariffs.

To minimize the impact of COVID-19 and improve supply chain risk management, reach out to our analysts now!

You may also like:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want to gain detailed insights? https://www.spendedge.com/get-more-info


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:31aSTUDSVIK PUBL : to postpone the Annual General Meeting
AQ
03:31aHEXPOL : Invitation to presentation of HEXPOL's Interim report Q1 on 28 April
AQ
03:31aSSAB PUBL : Negotiations concerning temporary lay-offs in SSAB's Finnish operations ended
AQ
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03:31aGlobal Bioenergy Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with A2A Spa and Archer Daniels Midland Co. | Technavio
BU
03:31aAltran and Ori Industries Partner to Promote Federated Multi-Access Edge Computing
GL
03:30aConditions for sale of Riksbank certificates
GL
03:30aDeficit for Swedish central government in March 2020
GL
03:30aEMQ : Expands into North America with a New Canadian Gateway
BU
03:28aInternational Reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia as at 31 March 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V. : CEMEX B DE C : resumes Mexico operations after brief pause due to coronavirus
2WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : WIZZ AIR : As coronavirus hits tourism, Wizz Air finds new role
3WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC : Britain's supermarkets wrestle with coronavirus demand conundrum
4ALCON INC. : ALCON : Provides Update on COVID-19
53M COMPANY : 3M : Trump Administration Orders 167 Million Face Masks From 3M for Coronavirus Pandemic -- 3rd U..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group