SpendEdge : Discloses Top Challenges in Healthcare Procurement – Request a Free Proposal Now!

Today healthcare services have improved a lot. Researchers have found solutions for many diseases that could not be treated earlier. Such improvements in healthcare could be contributed to the growth of the healthcare procurement processes involving clinical research and medical equipment procurement. However, suppliers in this sector are facing numerous procurement challenges.

At SpendEdge, we understand that organizations end up spending over half of their revenue on purchasing goods and services. Therefore, we have highlighted the top challenges in healthcare procurement.

Challenges in Healthcare Procurement

Limited control in price

Healthcare organizations often lack procumbent data required to develop actionable steps to boost efficiency. This results in unnecessary spend. Companies require health IT systems that can better manage procurement costs under value-based reimbursement models. Such models require organizations to accurately measure and compare healthcare costs with the outcomes of the patient.

Healthcare procurement involves many hidden costs

Medical equipment procurement

Medical equipment is usually produced in high volumes with standard specifications. Any customization in specifications results in an increase in the medical equipment procurement cost. Also, meeting the required specifications within the stipulated time frame may lead to errors.

