Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SpendEdge : Discloses Top Challenges in Healthcare Procurement – Request a Free Proposal Now!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 09:52am EST

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the four most common challenges in procurement in healthcare.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005319/en/

Today healthcare services have improved a lot. Researchers have found solutions for many diseases that could not be treated earlier. Such improvements in healthcare could be contributed to the growth of the healthcare procurement processes involving clinical research and medical equipment procurement. However, suppliers in this sector are facing numerous procurement challenges.

At SpendEdge, we understand that organizations end up spending over half of their revenue on purchasing goods and services. Therefore, we have highlighted the top challenges in healthcare procurement.

Challenges in Healthcare Procurement

Limited control in price

Healthcare organizations often lack procumbent data required to develop actionable steps to boost efficiency. This results in unnecessary spend. Companies require health IT systems that can better manage procurement costs under value-based reimbursement models. Such models require organizations to accurately measure and compare healthcare costs with the outcomes of the patient.

Analyzing the costs of various available alternatives can be an arduous task for healthcare organizations. Request free platform access to gain specific category and pricing insights.

Healthcare procurement involves many hidden costs

Although the cost of products forms the core of healthcare procurement spending, invisible costs such as inventory holding, and distribution expenses forms an integral part of healthcare procurement. Understanding such costs behind utilization, internal distribution, inventory holding, and special deliveries are requisites for organizations to enhance clinician and patient satisfaction. To identify cost-saving opportunities, reach out to our experts now!

Medical equipment procurement

Medical equipment is usually produced in high volumes with standard specifications. Any customization in specifications results in an increase in the medical equipment procurement cost. Also, meeting the required specifications within the stipulated time frame may lead to errors.

To know more about healthcare procurement and medical equipment procurement challenges, read the complete article here!

You may also like:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Request free proposal to know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:12aTEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10:12aLAMDA DEVELOPMENT : Gojkovic Meets with President of North Macedonia
PU
10:12aLAMDA DEVELOPMENT : Resolutions of the extraordinary general meeting dated 22.11.2019
PU
10:12aAurora Cannabis Shareholder Alert – Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Aurora Cannabis- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Potential Securities Claims on Behalf of ACB Investors
GL
10:12aLEVERAGING MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS : Infiniti Research Explains Why It Is a ‘Must-Have' for Every Business
BU
10:10aANIXTER INTERNATIONAL INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:09aGENIUS METALS INC. : Completes a First Tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement and Provides Update on its Exploration Programs
AQ
10:08aENERGEAN OIL & GAS : GSPA signed with MRC
AQ
10:08aEAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES : Taiga Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey and Surface Exploration Work at Leland Gold Project, Saskatchewan
AQ
10:08aCANOPY GROWTH : Presents Flower Forward the Future of Cannabis
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's electric pickup breaks the mould with angular design and armored glass
2China's Xi says he wants to work out initial trade deal with U.S.
3EXCLUSIVE: Unilever, Henkel and buyout funds eye bids for Coty's $7 billion beauty brands – sources
4THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION : Schwab In Talks To Buy Rival Broker -- WSJ
5XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Xerox Considers a Hostile Bid for HP -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group