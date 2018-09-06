SpendEdge : Explores How Inventory Optimization Can Help Boost Business Operations in Their New Downloadable Supplement

Global procurement intelligence advisory firm SpendEdge has identified
the three key applications of inventory optimization in boosting
business operations.
Inventory optimization is always a smart practice for any organization.
It is very important to keep a watchful eye on your inventory or count
stocks frequently, otherwise you are giving yourself up for potential
inventory faults and challenges. A strong inventory optimization
practice can really make or break your business. At present, it is
accepted that most organization's struggle when it comes to breaching
the barriers of business silos. This belief is an age-old challenge that
has affected supply chain management. The principal step to break this
obstacle is to get everyone in the whole company on the same page and
associated around the same key performance indicators (KPI's).
Currently, there is no need to simply raise levels of stock to attain a
better service. Advanced inventory optimization tools consider demand
and supply challenges and allow companies to achieve better business
performance with lower inventories.
According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, “When it
comes to inventory management, there are three ways for establishments
to align and break down the silos - From a people viewpoint, from a
process perspective, and from a technology standpoint.”
Benefits of inventory optimization:
-
Business Leaders and Management – A happy customer is
definitely a loyal customer and these customers result in long-term
sales for the business. CEO’s and business owners can benefit from
inventory optimization by filtering overall service levels and filling
rates of product delivery as they put their customers at the center of
their supply chain. Also, inventory optimization lets inventory
managers guarantee that the right quantities of stock are always on
hand when demand comes knocking.
-
Financial Advisors and Managers – Cutting costs and capitals
tied up in the business is very important for any financial organizer.
One can also quickly realize better cash flow by reducing additional
inventory in the warehouse. Through better forecasting, development,
and following inventory redeployment best practices, reordering needs
will decrease and "bad inventory" levels can be eradicated from the
balance sheet.
-
