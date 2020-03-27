SpendEdge : Helps a Leading Heavy Equipment Manufacturer Tackle Supply Management Complexities and Improve Business Profit Levels

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on addressing supply management complexities and improving business profit levels for a heavy equipment company. The case study highlights how our insights helped the client to streamline the product flow and identify problems and disruptions perfectly.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200327005327/en/

Project background

The company wanted to develop a centralized logistics network for their procurement activities. The key objectives of the engagement are mentioned below.

Objective 1: The company wanted to streamline their supplier and carrier services for enhanced performance and accountability.

The company wanted to streamline their supplier and carrier services for enhanced performance and accountability. Objective 2: They also wanted to rebalance their supply base to address the rising demands from global markets.

They also wanted to rebalance their supply base to address the rising demands from global markets. Interested in gaining comprehensive insights? Request a free demo to leverage customized procurement market intelligence solutions.

“Companies must improve their supply chain management to reap the benefits of globalization, the rise of big data, and stronger growth in the industry’s downstream markets,” says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client – a heavy equipment manufacturer in the US – centralized the company’s logistics operations. The solution offered helped them to:

Minimize supply chain costs.

Transform their order-to-cash process.

Are you looking for insights to centralize your logistics network? Request a free proposal to access our customized solutions today!

Outcome: The comprehensive research conducted by the supply chain management experts at SpendEdge helped the client to centralize their company’s logistics operations. This improved efficiency and visibility throughout the network, apart from significantly reducing supply chain costs. The insights offered also helped the client to transform their order-to-cash process.

To access the complete case study on how we helped a heavy equipment manufacturer to centralize their logistics network, read the complete case study here!

You may also like:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To gain more information, https://www.spendedge.com/get-more-info

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200327005327/en/