SpendEdge : Offers Customized Procurement Intelligence Solutions to Help Businesses Reduce the Risk of Supply Chain Disruptions in the Wake of COVID-19 | Get in Touch for More Insights

03/23/2020 | 03:38pm EDT

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on reducing the risk of supply chain disruptions in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200323005644/en/

COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted supply chains in terms of part, labor, government restrictions. Quarantined workers and shortages of components have started impacting the availability of goods all across the globe. The majority of manufacturing companies are facing a shortage of raw materials and products. Amidst all such crises, our procurement intelligence experts are working with leading organizations across categories to help businesses tackle supply chain disruptions.

With our customized solutions, businesses can gain exhaustive insights into aspects such as:

• Ongoing Credible Updates on the current scenario and developments – COVID-19.

Mitigation measures for overall country-specific supply chain operations.

• Government policies (import/export bans) and implications at a country level.

• Second/dual/alternate sourcing options to mitigate supply chain risks.

• Quick audit of the second source supply chain.

Want to tackle supply chain disruptions in an efficient manner? Request free platform access to know more about our solutions that can help your procurement team address challenges posed by the pandemic.

Key Areas for Managing Supply Chain Disruptions

Develop strategies to address global supply chain disruptions

A comprehensive risk management strategy can prove beneficial for companies to manage supply chain disruptions. Such strategies can help companies minimize uncertainties in logistics operations at the tactical, operational, and strategic levels and identify risks associated with supply chains at a country level.

Ensure compliance with local laws

Uncertainties in local laws and cultural norms impact businesses having global supply chains. The physical transport of materials and finished goods has already come at a risk, thereby increasing complexities for companies. A comprehensive understanding of the current norms that impact supply chain operations can help companies mitigate supply chain disruptions occurring due to pandemic. To identify regulatory requirements and restrictions at the country level, get in touch with our experts now!

Categorize supply chain disruption strategies

For companies to ensure the efficiency of supply chains, they need to avoid disruptions of complex materials or components. They must assess risks associated with holistic sources and perform qualitative/quantitative analysis to improve speed to market.

To know how our solutions can help you better manage supply chain disruptions, read the complete article here!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want to gain detailed insights? https://www.spendedge.com/get-more-info


© Business Wire 2020
