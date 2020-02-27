Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SpendEdge : Unveils Top Cost Saving Strategies for Companies in the Retail Sector | Request a FREE Platform Access to Gain Comprehensive Insights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 11:18am EST

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the must-know cost saving strategies in the retail business.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005561/en/

Setting up a retail business requires massive capital and operational expenditure. From the maintenance of large inventory to rent for retail space, it requires substantial investments. This makes it difficult for companies to achieve desired margins on products. Businesses, therefore, need to cut down on the cost to improve the profit margin and make money for the company to sustain itself in the retail sector.

At SpendEdge, we understand that achieving cost savings can be challenging for companies. Therefore, we have highlighted the key cost saving strategies for companies in the retail business.

Cost Saving Strategies for Retailers

Virtual showrooms

Merchandising and showcasing take a lot of retail space and rent forms a major part of spend. With virtual showrooms, companies can eliminate this cost. Top ecommerce giants have already replaced most of their physical shopping stores with virtual ones, thereby, enabling customers to quickly browse the product from different angles.

Want to know how top companies in the industry are reducing costs through virtual showrooms? Request free platform access to leverage our smart procurement solutions now and 1000+ procurement reports!

Space sharing

Space sharing is a new way of managing the retailer space. Retailers now call in vendors to share their retail space in exchange for some fee. This space is then used to conduct some event, position new brands or create brand decorations. Space sharing, therefore, not just allows ease the rent cost but also facilitates business expansion. To know how you can devise an effective space-sharing strategy, get in touch with our experts now!

Outsourcing sales force

Since sales force constitutes a major part of the cost base, companies are recommended to outsource the sales force. This reduces the cost from company books and gives retailers the flexibility to scale base as per requirement. Outsourcing sales force helps companies to increase sales bases during peak seasons.

To know more about cost saving strategies for retailers, read the complete article here!

You may also like:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want to gain detailed insights? https://www.spendedge.com/get-more-info


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:32aWESTERN ATLAS RESOURCES : releases Project Summary and Provides Historical Estimate on the Increible Project, Venezuela
AQ
11:32aALTASCIENCES : Adds Comprehensive Contract Manufacturing and Analytical Services to its Early Phase Research Offering
BU
11:31aEAB GROUP PLC : Acquisition of own shares 27.02.2020
AQ
11:31aFISKARS CORPORATION : Acquisition of own shares 27.02.2020
AQ
11:31aALMA MEDIA CORPORATION : Share repurchase 27.2.2020
AQ
11:31aAHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ OYJ : Share repurchase 27.2.2020
AQ
11:31aGlobal Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities With Concurrent Technologies Corp. and FOOKE GmbH | Technavio
BU
11:31aNEXTFLEX : Honored with FLEXI Award for its FlexPro Professional Development Education Program
BU
11:31aANALYTICS INSIGHT : Magazine Names 'The 10 Most Influential Analytics Leaders of the Year'
BU
11:31aACADIA HEALTHCARE : to Present at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines, hotels extend rebooking options as coronavirus spreads
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : investor vote sounds 'warning' over China app takedowns
3Virus-hit stocks shed $3 trillion; safe havens thrive
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Agrees to New Review of Monsanto Purchase
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : 1st Half Pretax Profit, Revenue Grew

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group