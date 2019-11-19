Log in
SpendEdge :'s Latest Blog Offers a Comprehensive SWOT Analysis of the Power Sector – Request Free Proposal for Exhaustive Insights

11/19/2019 | 08:52am EST

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on comprehensive swot analysis of the power sector.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005475/en/

With the digital revolution, companies in the power sector are exposed to digital threats. But it also creates valuable opportunities in the industry. Data collection and exchange are growing exponentially and compelling companies to perform a SWOT analysis. The industry is sitting on the cusp of massive change and the way power companies respond will depend on the regulatory environment and their economic maturity. Conducting a SWOT analysis provides a breakdown of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats facing the industry.

At SpendEdge, we understand that the power sector varies across regions in terms of fuel use for electricity generation and end-use. But the operational structure of the sector remains almost the same across the world. Therefore, we have performed a SWOT analysis for companies in the power sector to analyze internal and external components.

SWOT Analysis of the Power Sector

Strengths

Performing a SWOT analysis of the power sector enables companies to identify features inside the industry that are a positive sign. The rising rate of investment in renewable energy and established infrastructure are a few of the factors boosting the growth of the power sector. Moreover, increased adoption of better and energy-efficient technology is also contributing to the growth of the power sector.

Want to know how energy-efficient technology is contributing to the betterment of the power sector? Book a free demo to gain specific insights.

Weaknesses

With SWOT analysis, companies in the power sector can identify lower-performing or inefficient features inside the industry. Growing demand for energy, rising costs of electric grids, and employee attrition are some of the common weaknesses of the power sector. Not only this, the rising global and increasing rate of industrialization in developing economies has increased the demand for energy to unprecedented levels. For detailed insights, get in touch with our analysts here!

Opportunities

Various factors can boost the growth of companies in the energy industry. The growing rate of data collection and exchange are few of the avenues that present new opportunities for the industry. However, opportunities are present all along the power-industry including increased tax incentives for energy-efficient automobiles and lifted bans on off-shore drilling.

Threats

It shows features outside the industry that are potentially hazardous to the growth of the power sector. Currently, compliance and regulatory risks and commodity price volatility are a few of the major threats compelling companies to improve their efficiency. Uncertainty in carbon pricing is also increasing pressure on companies to attain greater cost competitiveness.

To know how a SWOT analysis can help you identify opportunities in the power sector, read the complete article here!

You may also like:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Request free proposal to know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
