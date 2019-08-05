Log in
SpendEdge :'s Telecom Procurement Strategy Helped a Client to Yield Over 400 Basis Points in Cash Flow – Request FREE Proposal!

08/05/2019 | 07:36am EDT

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on yielding over 400 basis points in cash flow for a telecom company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005348/en/

Engagement background

The company wanted to enhance their purchasing performance by reducing OPEX and CAPEX. The key objectives they aimed to achieve through this engagement are mentioned below:

  • Objective 1: The company wanted to improve diversity across the supply chain and reduce dependency on few suppliers to increase the security and resilience for their network.
  • Objective 2: They also wanted to identify vendor risks and address new Telecoms Security Requirements (TSR) to make informed decisions regarding investment in network development.
  • Wondering how improving purchasing performance can reduce your OPEX and CAPEX? Request a free proposal to access our solution portfolio for free!

Rising operating costs and shrinking commercial margins have increased pressure on procurement departments to develop an effective telecom procurement strategy to reduce heavy CAPEX spending,” says Srinivas R, Procurement Manager at SpendEdge.

To implement an effective telecom procurement strategy, get in touch with our experts now!

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client – a leading telecom company in the UK – formulated a robust telecom procurement strategy to improve the diversity of the purchasing portfolio. The solution offered helped them to:

  • Overcome existing silos between procurement and other parts of the company.
  • Analyze the profitability of aggressive entry deals offered by emerging vendors.
  • Want to know how you can improve your purchasing portfolio? Request a free demo to gain detailed insights regarding the telecom sector.

Outcome: The telecom procurement strategy devised by experts at SpendEdge helped the telecom company to gain necessary insights to redesign products and services. This helped the client to optimize their procurement process and improve the purchasing performance. The accurate data gained also enabled the client to subject vendors to rigorous oversight through procurement and contract management and adhere to the new TSR. In addition, the customized buy-as-you-grow model developed by SpendEdge helped the client to optimize their TCO and yield over 400 basis points in cash flow.

To gain detailed insights into the telecom procurement strategy offered by our experts, request more information.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want to gain detailed insights? We’re here to help you out! Tell us more about your business challenges.


© Business Wire 2019
