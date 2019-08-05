SpendEdge :'s Telecom Procurement Strategy Helped a Client to Yield Over 400 Basis Points in Cash Flow – Request FREE Proposal!

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on yielding over 400 basis points in cash flow for a telecom company.

Engagement background

The company wanted to enhance their purchasing performance by reducing OPEX and CAPEX. The key objectives they aimed to achieve through this engagement are mentioned below:

Objective 1: The company wanted to improve diversity across the supply chain and reduce dependency on few suppliers to increase the security and resilience for their network.

“Rising operating costs and shrinking commercial margins have increased pressure on procurement departments to develop an effective telecom procurement strategy to reduce heavy CAPEX spending,” says Srinivas R, Procurement Manager at SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client – a leading telecom company in the UK – formulated a robust telecom procurement strategy to improve the diversity of the purchasing portfolio. The solution offered helped them to:

Overcome existing silos between procurement and other parts of the company.

Analyze the profitability of aggressive entry deals offered by emerging vendors.

Outcome: The telecom procurement strategy devised by experts at SpendEdge helped the telecom company to gain necessary insights to redesign products and services. This helped the client to optimize their procurement process and improve the purchasing performance. The accurate data gained also enabled the client to subject vendors to rigorous oversight through procurement and contract management and adhere to the new TSR. In addition, the customized buy-as-you-grow model developed by SpendEdge helped the client to optimize their TCO and yield over 400 basis points in cash flow.

