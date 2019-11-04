Spending Bills Divide Congress as Funding Deadline Nears

By Andrew Duehren and Lindsay Wise

WASHINGTON -- With less than three weeks before the federal government runs out of money, lawmakers and Trump administration officials are accelerating efforts to solve politically difficult spending questions, including border-wall funding.

Under a short-term funding extension passed in September, the government is funded through Nov. 21. But Congress has yet to pass a single full-year spending bill through both the Democratic-controlled House and the GOP-led Senate, making another stopgap measure necessary to avoid a shutdown this month.

Even with the House impeachment process in full swing, lawmakers and aides say they remain optimistic they can keep the government funded. Speaking to reporters over the weekend, President Trump declined to rule out the possibility of a shutdown.

"I wouldn't commit to anything. It depends on what the negotiation is," he said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) spoke with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) last Monday and agreed to try to pass by Dec. 31 each of the 12 spending measures that would fund the government for the full year, according to two people familiar with the conversation. House and Senate Appropriations Committee staffers met with White House budget and legislative staffers last week, two different people familiar with the meeting said.

How long the next funding extension would last remains an open question, however.

Mr. McConnell has also spoken with House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D., Md.), who has told House committee chairs he would prefer the next stopgap measure not to last beyond the end of this year, according to a person familiar with the matter. Mr. McConnell doesn't want the next funding extension -- known as a continuing resolution, or CR -- to last after December, according to one of the people familiar with the discussion between Mrs. Pelosi and Mr. McConnell.

But House Appropriations Chairwoman Nita Lowey (D., N.Y.) and Senate Appropriations Chairman Richard Shelby (R., Ala.) have said negotiations might last into 2020.

"It would be a wonderful thing to do," Mr. Shelby said of finishing spending legislation by the end of the year. "Could it be done? It could be done. The question is: Will it be?"

The longstanding debate over how much new money to put toward building a wall along the southern border -- one of Mr. Trump's central campaign promises -- has encroached into several other parts of the legislative process.

After failing to secure what he considered sufficient border-wall funding from Congress, Mr. Trump precipitated the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, which ended earlier this year after 35 days.

Over the summer, Congress and the administration agreed to overall amounts for military and nonmilitary spending. But allocating the latter has proved controversial, as Senate Republicans have sought to direct funds toward border security that Democrats argue should be used for domestic programs instead.

Democrats are also seeking to strip the president of his statutory ability to redirect funding from other parts of the government toward border-wall construction. Mr. Trump in February declared a national emergency at the border at the end of the last government shutdown, saying he would seek to funnel more than $6 billion allocated for other purposes by Congress to fund wall construction.

About $3.6 billion of that funding has come from military construction projects, including schools on military bases. Democrats have resisted reallocating funds for those projects.

Those disagreements have held up the military spending bill, the largest of the 12 funding measures, in the Senate, as Democrats voted against a procedural motion to consider a package of legislation.

"We will not stand idly by as President Trump continues to use military families as his personal piggy bank for a failed campaign promise," Sen. Patrick Leahy (D., Vt.), the top Democrat on the Appropriations Committee, said last week.

Mr. McConnell has repeatedly criticized Democrats for voting against the military spending package.

"A Democratic filibuster of defense funding is not the vote that the military families and military installations in their home states deserve," he said last week.

Lawmakers and aides are also weighing whether to simply extend current funding for the Department of Homeland Security -- which oversees wall construction -- to sidestep some of the controversy around the project's funding.

Even beyond spending legislation, the president's ability to redesignate funds has also complicated negotiations on the annual defense authorization legislation.

Several topics remain at issue in those negotiations, according to people familiar with the talks, and Sen. Jim Inhofe (R., Okla.), the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, has proposed passing a simplified version of the bill while discussions continue. Democrats have balked at that proposal.

"We didn't spend seven, eight, nine months working on a thousand different issues just to throw it out the door," said Rep. John Garamendi (D., Calif.), a member of the House Armed Services Committee.

There are some signs of progress. With a bipartisan majority, the Senate last week passed a package of spending bills funding the Departments of Interior, Agriculture and Justice, among other agencies and departments. The House has passed 10 of the 12 bills, though the House and Senate will ultimately need to reconcile any differences between the legislation passed in either chamber.

Write to Andrew Duehren at andrew.duehren@wsj.com and Lindsay Wise at lindsay.wise@wsj.com