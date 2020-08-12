Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Spending Saves Lives: CUPE Ontario Responds to Province's Fiscal Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 01:33pm EDT

Concerns about the size of the deficit in today’s fiscal update, presented by Ontario’s Minister of Finance, Rod Phillips, should not be cause for concern, says CUPE Ontario’s Fred Hahn.

Quote:

“These are unprecedented times and they call for unprecedented measures from government to help safeguard our communities and our economy. We need more investment and support to help Ontario continue to manage and to rebound out of this crisis. Because spending saves lives. What the pandemic has taught us is that we need more collective resources - not less. Previously, we've systematically underfunded our capacity to keep us safe. We can't do that any longer. We need to learn the lesson this crisis has taught us. We need to have a serious discussion about increasing our collective revenue through progressive taxes in order to keep our communities safe. The focus, today and onward, should not be on the deficit. It should be on how we can pivot from this crisis into dealing with our collective future together.” – Fred Hahn, President of CUPE Ontario

WHO:

President of CUPE Ontario, Fred Hahn

 

WHAT:

Responding to province’s fiscal update.

 

WHEN:

August 12, 3:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

 

WHERE:

Via telephone, Skype, or Zoom. Call 647-220-9739 to be connected.

kw/cope491


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:09pAPOLLO FINTECH : Announces Completion of the First Blockchain National Currency Platform
PR
02:08pATLANTIA : S&P changes to developing the outlook on Atlantia, ASPI and ADR ratings
PU
02:08pOMAN : Vale receives the medical equipment to furnish the quarantine center for COVID-19 in North Al Batinah
PU
02:08pBANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Estados Financieros Intermedios Consolidados
PU
02:08pYRC WORLDWIDE : HNRY Logistics Launches Freight Shipment Solution for American Merchandise Conglomerate
AQ
02:07pFor the Third Consecutive Year, PoliteMail Makes the Inc. 5000 List with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 154 Percent
BU
02:06pGROQ : closes round during Covid-19; exceeding expectations
PR
02:04pLEON FURNITURE : IIROC Trade Resumption - LNF
AQ
02:03pBank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Results
PU
02:03pATLANTIA : S&P modifica in developing l'outlook sui rating di Atlantia, ASPI e ADR
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla sets 5-1 stock split and its high-flying stock soars again
2APPLE INC. : Tesla to Split Stock 5 for 1 After Price Surge -- WSJ
3FREENET AG : Liberty Global surprises with $7.4 billion deal to buy Sunrise in latest telecoms consolidation
4JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES AG : JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
5ABN Amro exits trade, commodity finance in corporate bank shake-up

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group