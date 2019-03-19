Spero Therapeutics : March 19, 2019 Spero Announces Appointment of Cynthia Smith to its Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Cynthia Smith to its Board of Directors, effective as of today. Ms. Smith has more than 20 years of corporate leadership experience within the healthcare sector, most recently serving as Chief Commercial Officer and a member of the executive team of ZS Pharma where she helped lead the company from development to commercialization through its acquisition by AstraZeneca.



'We are pleased to welcome Cynthia to our Board of Directors,' said Ankit Mahadevia, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Spero Therapeutics. 'Cynthia's broad corporate leadership and commercialization experience will be an invaluable asset to Spero as SPR994 progresses through its planned Phase 3 trial toward commercialization. In our continued effort to bring SPR994 to patients, we are looking forward to leveraging Cynthia's experience building commercial infrastructure as well as benefiting from her market access and policy experience.'

Prior to joining ZS Pharma, Ms. Smith served as Vice President, Market Access and Commercial Development at Affymax from 2008 to 2013. She also held various senior leadership positions in market access, corporate strategy, government relations and external affairs at Merck from 2000 to 2008. Before transitioning to the biopharmaceutical industry, Ms. Smith served as a healthcare policy analyst in the White House Office of Management and Budget from 1995 to 2000.

'This is an exciting time for Spero with its lead drug, SPR994, entering a Phase 3 trial and two additional promising drug candidates, SPR720 and SPR206, currently in clinical trials,' Ms. Smith said. 'I'm looking forward to working with the Board and the management team to lay the groundwork ahead of a possible commercial launch for SPR994 and contributing to the development strategy of the pipeline.'

Ms. Smith currently serves on the boards of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and Akebia Therapeutics, and previously served on the board of Nivalis Therapeutics from 2016 to 2017. She earned her M.B.A. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and a M.S. in public policy from the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University. Ms. Smith received a B.A. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

