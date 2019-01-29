Sphere Fluidics : Closes $2 Million USD (c. £1.5 million GBP) Investment Round

Sphere Fluidics, a company commercializing single cell analysis systems
underpinned by its patented picodroplet technology, announced today that
is has closed a $2 million (circa £1.5 million) investment round.
The Company secured funding from several investors including Greenwood
Way Capital, Oxford Technology and Innovations EIS Fund and 24Haymarket.
The funds raised will be used to accelerate growth in operations and
support sales of its Cyto-Mine® Single Cell Analysis System.
Sphere Fluidics’ Cyto-Mine is an automated platform which integrates
single cell screening, sorting, dispensing, imaging and clone
verification. It can process up to 40 million cells per day, and
assesses and isolates those that produce a specific biologic to help
streamline workflows and improve throughput in antibody discovery and
cell line development. The Company will use the investment to expand
operations and sales capabilities across the UK and USA and open a new
US West Coast Sales Office.
Frank F Craig PhD MBA, CEO, Sphere Fluidics, said: “We are
pleased to see such a high level of interest in Sphere Fluidics and
receive funding from several leading investors. We are making further
investment in automating and streamlining our manufacturing processes
across our product range to extend our offering and to deliver our
high-quality standards and service to more researchers working in
biotherapeutic discovery and cell line development across the UK and
USA. We will be raising additional funds to expand these capabilities
further.”
Cyto-Mine will be on display in Washington, DC at SLAS
2019 from 2nd to 6th February 2019 (Booth
#1655 and #1429).
For more information about Sphere Fluidics and Cyto-Mine, please visit:
https://www.spherefluidics.com/products/integrated-systems/cyto-mine/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005399/en/