Sphere Fluidics : Hires 10 New UK and US Staff in Its Plan to Scale Internationally

Sphere Fluidics, a company commercializing single cell analysis systems underpinned by its patented picodroplet technology, announced today that it has appointed six new employees and plans to hire four more staff in its UK and US sites. Rob Treanor and Andrew Campbell join Sphere Fluidics as Director of Operations and Director of Finance, respectively alongside new hires to its sales, operations and scientific teams. These appointments will expand the Company’s commercial capabilities and facilitate service and support for new and existing Cyto-Mine® customers in both the UK and US.

Rob Treanor joins Sphere Fluidics as Director of Operations and will be responsible for the manufacturing, supply chain and quality control. He will drive commercial operations and streamline processes to extend Sphere Fluidics’ product offering and deliver services to more customers. He has extensive experience running large logistics and supply teams within the biotechnology sector.

Sphere Fluidics has also appointed Andrew Campbell as its Director of Finance. Andrew has 20 plus years of financial management experience in financial planning, statutory reporting, cash management, tax and UK and US GAAP. He previously held senior positions at various global Life Sciences companies including, Charles Rivers and Perkin Elmer Life Sciences.

The Company has also made key appointments to its US Field Applications and Service Engineering teams to expand services and support for new and existing customers across North America. They will be supporting researchers in utilizing the Cyto-Mine Single Cell Analysis System to help customers identify and isolate rare cells of interest for biotherapeutic discovery and cell line development. Additionally, hires in marketing, product management and sales have been made.

Dr Rob Marchmont, VP of Sales and Marketing, Sphere Fluidics, said: “These hires follow Sphere Fluidics’ recent successful fundraising round and strong early market acceptance of our flagship Cyto-Mine instrument requiring us to expand and strengthen our commercial operations.”

Rob Treanor, Director of Operations, Sphere Fluidics, commented: “I am passionate about quality, efficiency and continuous improvement, and I’m excited to implement these qualities across operations at Sphere Fluidics, particularly at this pivotal and exciting stage of the Company’s growth.”

Andrew Campbell, Director of Finance, Sphere Fluidics, commented: “I look forward to growing Sphere Fluidics’ Finance team as we strive to deliver outstanding financial performance and growth at this critical moment of international expansion.”

