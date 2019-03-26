Sphere Fluidics : Hires 10 New UK and US Staff in Its Plan to Scale Internationally

Sphere Fluidics, a company commercializing single cell analysis systems
underpinned by its patented picodroplet technology, announced today that
it has appointed six new employees and plans to hire four more staff in
its UK and US sites. Rob Treanor and Andrew Campbell join Sphere
Fluidics as Director of Operations and Director of Finance, respectively
alongside new hires to its sales, operations and scientific teams. These
appointments will expand the Company’s commercial capabilities and
facilitate service and support for new and existing Cyto-Mine®
customers in both the UK and US.
Rob Treanor joins Sphere Fluidics as Director of Operations and will be
responsible for the manufacturing, supply chain and quality control. He
will drive commercial operations and streamline processes to extend
Sphere Fluidics’ product offering and deliver services to more
customers. He has extensive experience running large logistics and
supply teams within the biotechnology sector.
Sphere Fluidics has also appointed Andrew Campbell as its Director of
Finance. Andrew has 20 plus years of financial management experience in
financial planning, statutory reporting, cash management, tax and UK and
US GAAP. He previously held senior positions at various global Life
Sciences companies including, Charles Rivers and Perkin Elmer Life
Sciences.
The Company has also made key appointments to its US Field Applications
and Service Engineering teams to expand services and support for new and
existing customers across North America. They will be supporting
researchers in utilizing the Cyto-Mine Single Cell Analysis System to
help customers identify and isolate rare cells of interest for
biotherapeutic discovery and cell line development. Additionally, hires
in marketing, product management and sales have been made.
Dr Rob Marchmont, VP of Sales and Marketing, Sphere Fluidics, said:
“These hires follow Sphere Fluidics’ recent successful fundraising
round and strong early market acceptance of our flagship Cyto-Mine
instrument requiring us to expand and strengthen our commercial
operations.”
Rob Treanor, Director of Operations, Sphere Fluidics, commented: “I
am passionate about quality, efficiency and continuous improvement, and
I’m excited to implement these qualities across operations at Sphere
Fluidics, particularly at this pivotal and exciting stage of the
Company’s growth.”
Andrew Campbell, Director of Finance, Sphere Fluidics, commented:
“I look forward to growing Sphere Fluidics’ Finance team as we strive
to deliver outstanding financial performance and growth at this critical
moment of international expansion.”
For more information about Sphere Fluidics’ team, please visit:
https://spherefluidics.com/about-us/management-team
