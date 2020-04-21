Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sphere Fluidics : Receives Queen's Award for Enterprise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 04:11am EDT

Single cell analysis for therapeutic discovery recognized with prestigious business award for innovation

Sphere Fluidics, a company commercializing single cell analysis systems underpinned by its patented picodroplet technology, has be honored with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for Innovation. The award recognizes the Company’s excellence in patenting, developing and globally commercializing single cell analysis systems for biotherapeutic discovery.

Using its state-of-the-art picodroplet technology, Sphere Fluidics develops and commercializes novel, single cell analysis systems for the rapid screening and characterization of single cells to enable leading edge research and accelerate biopharmaceutical discovery and development. The Company’s flagship product is the multi-award winning, Cyto-Mine® System, which integrates isolation, selective screening, sorting, and imaging into a single automated platform to streamline workflows, reduce costs, improve throughput and enable high-value cells to be captured in a single run.

Sphere Fluidics spun out from the University of Cambridge in 2010 and now employs 31 people.

Dr. Frank F. Craig, CEO, Sphere Fluidics, said: We are immensely proud to have our pioneering approach to single cell analysis recognized with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise. This is a testament to the hard work and expertise of our dedicated team who have a deep understanding of the challenges faced by researchers in drug discovery, therapeutics and diagnostics.

Sphere Fluidics’ technology is specifically designed to increase the chances of finding that rare molecule or cell that could lead to a life-changing medicine. Our systems help make the development of new biopharmaceuticals faster and more cost-effective, improve monoclonal antibody screening, cell line development, and overall efficiency to help accelerate research into new therapeutic modalities. Our technology is highly innovative and is covered by 148 international patents and 18 trademarks.”

Sphere Fluidics is one of 220 organizations nationally to be recognized with a prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise. Now in its 54th year, the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are among the most prestigious business awards in the country, with winning businesses able to use the esteemed Queen’s Awards emblem for the next five years.

Sphere Fluidics will be invited to celebrate its award during a royal reception for Queen’s Awards winners in the summer.

For further information about Sphere Fluidics, please visit: www.spherefluidics.com

For more information about the Queen’s Award for Enterprise, please visit: https://www.gov.uk/queens-awards-for-enterprise.

For a high-resolution image please contact Zyme Communications.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:50aSVM UK EMERGING FUND : s) in Company
PR
04:49aPHILIPS NV : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04:48aBAYER AG : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
04:48aSGL CARBON : receives contract for battery enclosure from BMW Group
PU
04:45aLEG IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:45aEPIGENOMICS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
04:45aSARTORIUS VORZUEGE : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
04:44aFerrari rolls out coronavirus testing to get staff ready for work
RE
04:44aNORGES BANK : - Form - 8.3 Allergan PLC
PR
04:43aStat'o'book – Statistical Overview of Slovenia 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PEUGEOT : Peugeot maker PSA says demand to fall sharply, keeps margin goal
2SAP SE : SAP : 1Q Operating Profit, Revenue Increased
3ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC : ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Primark owner AB Foods omits dividend to save cash i..
4DANONE : DANONE: Resilience amid COVID-19
5ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF welcomes the french State Council's decision to reject int..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group