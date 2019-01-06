Sphero : Launches Music Experience with Specdrums, Tapping into the Arts

Leader in STEAM learning introduces a way to compose code and use the world as an instrument

Sphero, the technology company utilizing play as a powerful teacher, today announces the launch of Specdrums, the STEAM learning brand’s first music-focused product, available January 7. Specdrums are musical, app-enabled rings that empower kids of all ages and skill levels to create and play music by using colors on a variety of surfaces as their instruments.

Specdrums meets kids where they are, from beginners to the artistically-inclined, and connects coding and technology with kids’ ability to move and tap to create rhythm and sound. Kids can create their own masterpieces on the corresponding Specdrums app with hundreds of instruments, loops and sounds.

“Sphero recognizes Specdrums as an opportunity to engage kids at the intersection of arts, math, science and technology, building a parallel framework between coding and music composition,” said Paul Berberian, CEO, Sphero. “By seeing the world around them as a canvas, kids are able to use Specdrums to create their own songs using coding, which is really exciting for them, their parents and their teachers. Meanwhile, the creative pattern-making of loops and sounds strengthens their math and problem-solving skills.”

Studies have shown that music can improve students’ critical reasoning, language skills and fine motor skills. Music and the arts also present an entry point to technology for kids who may not have otherwise explored it, and vice versa. With Specdrums, kids can discover an artistic form of coding using their imagination, whether it’s in the classroom, at a friend’s house or on the playground.

Specdrums retails at $64.99 for one-ring and $99.99 for two-rings and introduces a variety of features that encourage exploration and creation through the arts, including:

Customizable sounds that allow users to explore the beats of a drum, the pings of a keyboard or the unique sounds of 100-plus other instruments, all with their fingertips

Durable app-enabled silicon rings with motion and light sensors that turn surrounding colors into sound

Multi-color playpad to tap the rings on, though you can just as easily play on the colors in the world around you

Bluetooth capabilities so users can easily connect, play and learn

Compatible with all apps that integrate Bluetooth MIDI

Specdrums was developed with educators in mind and transitions well from the home into the classroom, supplementing students’ use of more costly, singular instruments and providing classrooms with cost-effective modern technology. Educators can build a fully integrated tech-to-classroom experience through both STEM and fine arts fundamentals. Research has shown that students who have access to the arts in school have better attendance and improved academic outcomes. Meanwhile, arts and music education has experienced severe budget cuts in schools across the nation. With Specdrums, Sphero will be able to reach even more classrooms across the world to help teachers engage students effectively through hands-on music and STEAM tools.

Available on Jan. 7 at Sphero.com, Specdrums retails at $64.99 for one-ring and $99.99 for two-rings, with product shipping the week of January 15. Specdrums will debut at select retail stores in Spring 2019. Specdrums works alongside Specdrums Mix, available for free download on iOS or Android.

About Sphero

Founded in 2010 and based in Boulder, CO, Sphero’s ongoing mission is to inspire tomorrow’s creators. We’re available in 80+ countries around the globe and have sold more than four million robots to day, and counting. Touted as “the best day of school” for kids, we aim to be all that and more as we continue to explore new technologies in the realm of creative play. We firmly believe that play is a powerful teacher, and as long as we’re sparking imaginations around the world, we’ll keep fueling that fire.

