Spheryx : Co-Founder, Prof. David Grier, Named a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors

12/05/2019 | 08:48am EST

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spheryx announced today that co-founder, Physics Professor David Grier has been elected to the National Academy of Inventors. Prof. Grier is a pioneer in the field of holographic video microscopy, the technology that is the foundation of Spheryx's xSight, an innovative instrument for particle characterization. Grier is currently a Professor of Physics at New York University, a founding member of NYU's Soft Matter Center, and the Chair of the Spheryx Scientific Advisory Board. Spheryx's xSight has applications in quality assurance, product development, and manufacturing process control in industries including biologic pharmaceuticals, semiconductor polishing slurries, cosmetics and oil & gas.

Solutions for Suspensions (PRNewsFoto/Spheryx, Inc.)

Prof. Grier remarked "I am honored by this recognition and delighted that Spheryx is developing our patents to create instruments that will be useful for challenges across so many industries." Dr. Laura Philips, Spheryx's President, CEO and co-founder stated "We at Spheryx celebrate David's well deserved recognition for his creative inventions. We are grateful that his inspiration birthed the technologies that led to Spheryx's revolutionary products."

In April, Grier will be inducted into the National Academy of Inventors at the annual National Academy of Inventors Conference in Phoenix, AZ.

About Spheryx, Inc.

Spheryx, Inc. is a privately held analytical services and instruments company providing Total Holographic Characterization® of colloidal materials.  Spheryx's proprietary technology uses holographic video microscopy to characterize each particle in colloidal dispersions and multi-component colloidal mixtures, offering unprecedented insights into these materials' characteristics. Applications include R&D, quality assurance and manufacturing process control across a broad spectrum of industries, where characterization of colloids can enhance innovation, improve safety and reduce costs. For more information: https://www.spheryx.solutions/

Note: This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events. These statements are just predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or result to differ materially.

Contact: 
Laura Philips, CEO 
lphilips@spheryx.solutions 
607-738-0100

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spheryx-co-founder-prof-david-grier-named-a-fellow-of-the-national-academy-of-inventors-300969933.html

SOURCE Spheryx


© PRNewswire 2019
