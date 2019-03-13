Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SpiceJet : statement on Boeing 737 MAX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 03:03am EDT

Consequent to the regulatory directive on the Boeing 737 MAX, SpiceJet has already initiated grounding of its MAX fleet. In order to cause least inconvenience to its passengers and also bring these aircraft to its maintenance base we expect to complete this exercise on or before 4 pm today.

SpiceJet has presently announced cancellation of 14 flights for today and will be operating additional flights from tomorrow. Of the 76 planes in our fleet, 64 aircraft are in operations and we are confident of minimizing the inconvenience to our passengers and attain normalcy in our operations.

While a majority of passengers affected as a result of these cancellations have been accommodated by SpiceJet on alternate flights, rest have been offered a full-refund.

Safety and security of our passengers, crew and operations are of utmost importance to us and we are closely working with the regulator and manufacturer to resolve the matter.

Disclaimer

SpiceJet Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 07:02:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:27aIran hunts for more ships to keep its oil flowing
RE
03:24a3I INFRASTRUCTURE : agrees to acquire Joulz
PU
03:24aFULL YEAR AND Q4 2018 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL INVITATION - 13.03.2019 8 : 00am cet
PU
03:24aMANX TELECOM : Recommended Acquisition of Manx Telecom
PU
03:24aNON STANDARD FINANCE : Provident Financial swings to profit in 2018
RE
03:24aHARDIDE : Coating Extends Life of Turbine Blades
PU
03:24aIRONRIDGE RESOURCES : Interim Financial Report
PU
03:24aICT : strengthens position in Mobility as a Service market
PU
03:24aJPEL PRIVATE EQUITY : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
03:24aEARTHPORT : Offer Update
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes; discussion on black box analysis
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ties between Boeing and Trump run deep
3ADIDAS : ADIDAS : Raises Dividend After Reporting 4Q Profit
4REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Teen Scientists Win $1.8 Million at Regeneron Science ..
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : brand to cut up to 7,000 jobs for 5.9 billion euro annual savings goal

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.