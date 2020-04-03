Spiced Pears

Serves: 4

Cooks in : 2

Difficulty: Medium

These are great served as a dessert with a dollop of mascarpone or if you're feeling decadent why not slice them up and mix with some rocket, walnuts, crumbled blue cheese a drizzle of olive oil and a squeeze of lemon juice for a delicious salad.

Ingredients

• 8 Pears (Williams are great if you can get them)

• 1 Lemon

• 150ml White Wine Vinegar

• 200g Caster Sugar

• 3 Star Anise

• 6 cloves

• 250ml Water

• Half a red chill

Method

Peel the pears. keeping the stalks on.