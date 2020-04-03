Spiced Pears

-
Serves: 4
Cooks in : 2
Difficulty: Medium
These are great served as a dessert with a dollop of mascarpone or if you're feeling decadent why not slice them up and mix with some rocket, walnuts, crumbled blue cheese a drizzle of olive oil and a squeeze of lemon juice for a delicious salad.
Ingredients
• 8 Pears (Williams are great if you can get them)
• 1 Lemon
• 150ml White Wine Vinegar
• 200g Caster Sugar
• 3 Star Anise
• 6 cloves
• 250ml Water
• Half a red chill
Method
Peel the pears. keeping the stalks on.
Rub with lemon juice cut in half & take core out, rub again with lemon
Bring the vinegar, sugar, water to the simmer with star anise & cloves & chilli
Add the prepared pears, cover with greaseproof paper then poach gently for approx. 10- 20 mins until softened.
Leave to cool down in the cooking liquor.
