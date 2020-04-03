Log in
News : Companies

Spiced Pears

04/03/2020 | 04:51pm EDT
  • Serves: 4
  • Cooks in : 2
  • Difficulty: Medium

These are great served as a dessert with a dollop of mascarpone or if you're feeling decadent why not slice them up and mix with some rocket, walnuts, crumbled blue cheese a drizzle of olive oil and a squeeze of lemon juice for a delicious salad.

Ingredients

  • • 8 Pears (Williams are great if you can get them)
  • • 1 Lemon
  • • 150ml White Wine Vinegar
  • • 200g Caster Sugar
  • • 3 Star Anise
  • • 6 cloves
  • • 250ml Water
  • • Half a red chill

Method

Peel the pears. keeping the stalks on.

  1. Rub with lemon juice cut in half & take core out, rub again with lemon
  2. Bring the vinegar, sugar, water to the simmer with star anise & cloves & chilli
  3. Add the prepared pears, cover with greaseproof paper then poach gently for approx. 10- 20 mins until softened.
  4. Leave to cool down in the cooking liquor.

Disclaimer

The Capital Pub Company plc published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 20:50:03 UTC
