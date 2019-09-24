Log in
SpiderRock Advisors : Teams With State Street Global Advisors SPDRs To Serve Individual Retirement Accounts And Financial Advisors' Non-Taxable Business

09/24/2019 | 02:23pm EDT

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SpiderRock Advisors, LLC, a rapidly growing asset management firm focused on providing customized option overlay strategies to advisors and institutions, today announced a new model offering "SpiderRock Advisors Qualified Solutions Portfolios. Built with SPDR® ETFs."  This unique solution enables qualified accounts with access to State Street Global Advisors SPDR® ETFs model portfolios, to utilize SpiderRock Advisors option overlay strategies.

"Advisor demand for option-based solutions in IRAs was really the genesis for working with SPDR ETFs," said Eric Metz, President and Chief Investment Officer at SRA.  He continued, "The unparalleled option liquidity that SPDR ETFs offer made these portfolios the obvious choice.  We're now able to provide investors with tax-deferred income generation, equity volatility reduction and principal protection for their most important retirement asset, their qualified accounts."

Increasing Advisor adoption of option-based strategies in taxable accounts over the last several years has led to an increasing interest in non-taxable solutions.  IRS rules defining those strategies that are allowable within IRAs have historically limited the ability to deliver benefits like call premium and principal protection.  Now, however, the combination of great liquidity in SPDR ETFs and SpiderRock Advisors' world-class technology will allow investors of all account sizes to access these benefits.

"State Street has a long history of working closely with clients to meet their portfolio construction needs," said Sue Thompson, Head of SPDR Americas Distribution for State Street Global Advisors.  "It's very rewarding to see SpiderRock Advisors rely on our solutions including superior option liquidity to help their clients succeed."

About SPDR Exchange Traded Funds

SPDR ETFs are a comprehensive family spanning an array of international and domestic asset classes. SPDR ETFs are managed by SSGA Funds Management, Inc., a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. The funds provide investors with the flexibility to select investments that are aligned to their investment strategy. Recognized as an industry pioneer, State Street created the first US listed ETF in 1993 (SPDR S&P 500® – Ticker SPY) and has remained on the forefront of responsible innovation, as evidenced by the introduction of many ground-breaking products, including first-to-market launches with gold, international real estate, international fixed income, and sector ETFs. For more information, visit www.spdrs.com.

About State Street Global Advisors

For four decades, State Street Global Advisors has served the world's governments, institutions and financial advisors. With a rigorous, risk-aware approach built on research, analysis and market-tested experience, we build from a breadth of active and index strategies to create cost-effective solutions. As stewards, we help portfolio companies see that what is fair for people and sustainable for the planet can deliver long-term performance. And, as pioneers in index, ETF, and ESG investing, we are always inventing new ways to invest. As a result, we have become the world's third largest asset manager with nearly US $2.90 trillion* under our care.

* This figure is presented as of June 30, 2019 and includes approximately $36 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

About SpiderRock Advisors

SpiderRock Advisors, LLC, headquartered in Chicago, is a tech-enabled asset manager focused exclusively on option strategies. Combining world-class technology with comprehensive derivative expertise, SpiderRock Advisors is making it easy for financial advisors and institutions to add option strategies to their portfolios.

Important Disclosures

Standard & Poor's, S&P and SPDR are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC (S&P); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (Dow Jones); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (SPDJI) and sublicensed for certain purposes by State Street Corporation. State Street Corporation's financial products are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates and third party licensors and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability in relation thereto, including for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index.

The SPDR® S&P 500 ETF®, SPDR® S&P MIDCAP 400® ETF, SPDR® Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF are exchange traded funds with the investment objective to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500® Index, S&P® MidCap 400® Index™ and Dow Jones Industrial Average℠. The shares of the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF, S&P MIDCAP 400® ETF, SPDR® Dow Jones® Industrial Average ETF represent individual ownership interest in the Trust's portfolio.

Media Contact

Mo Shafroth
Peaks Strategies
mshafroth@PeaksStrategies.com
720-470-3653

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spiderrock-advisors-teams-with-state-street-global-advisors-spdrs-to-serve-individual-retirement-accounts-and-financial-advisors-non-taxable-business-300924519.html

SOURCE SpiderRock Advisors


© PRNewswire 2019
