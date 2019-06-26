Spielvereinigung Unterhaching Fußball GmbH K : German football club Spielvereinigung Unterhaching closes financing round and plans IPO

DGAP-News: Spielvereinigung Unterhaching Fußball GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): IPO/Capital Increase

German football club Spielvereinigung Unterhaching closes financing round and plans IPO



26.06.2019 / 10:46

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



German football club Spielvereinigung Unterhaching closes financing round and plans IPO Traditional Munich club with excellent promotion of young talent

The sporting goal is to advance to the 2nd Bundesliga by 2022

Equity increased by EUR 4 million in a first step

Equity financing makes it possible to plan for the coming years

The Spielvereinigung Unterhaching Fußball GmbH & Co. KGaA has increased its equity by around EUR 4 million in a financing round with various investors. After the spin-off of the professional team up to the U16 in December 2018, this was the first step to the capital market. In the summer of 2019, the company is to go public on the Munich Stock Exchange in order to create a solid financial foundation for its structural and sporting development. The issue will be accompanied by Portfolio Control GmbH.



With its entry into the capital market and current income, Spielvereinigung Unterhaching is securing its budget for the next three seasons. The club would be debt-free, could continue to invest in the junior performance centre and the "Sportpark Unterhaching" stadium and could further develop the professional squad in a targeted manner. After advancing to the 3rd league in 2017 and 10th place in the 2018/19 season, the Spielvereinigung Unterhaching could thus consistently pursue its medium-term goal: promotion to the 2nd Bundesliga.



Traditional club with professional structures focuses on young people and plans their promotion

One of the greatest sporting successes of the traditional Munich club founded in 1925 was the march from the regional league (at that time there was no 3rd league) to the 1st Bundesliga in 1998 and 1999. In addition, the team reached the round of sixteen in the DFB Cup in 2015. In recent years, the match association has repositioned itself. Professional and modern structures have been established and the Spielvereinigung has positioned itself as a talent factory. Today, the junior performance centre is the heart of the club. In addition to football training, great importance is attached to personality development with values such as down-to-earthness and humility. School and vocational training are also very important. This concept pays off: New top talents and junior national players are regularly trained. Due to the high permeability within the club, around 50 percent of the current professional team have their roots in their own junior players. In addition, the promotion of young talent, which has received an award from the German Football Association (DFB), makes regular transfer proceeds possible.



Managing Director Manfred Schwabl: "We received a lot of positive feedback at the investor meetings in the past weeks. The IPO is attractive for investors and for us. We will be able to plan financially for the coming years. We can further develop our infrastructure and management in a targeted manner and prepare for sustainable success in the 2nd Bundesliga. Without debt or dependence on a patron. Investors participate in a professionally managed and solidly positioned club that focuses on the next generation and would reach a new financial dimension with an ascent".



From the point of view of the match association, the sporting gap between the 3rd league and the 2nd Bundesliga is rather small, but the economic gap is very large. The TV revenues alone would multiply from currently one million euros to around 10 million euros in the event of an ascent. The revenues from ticket sales and sponsoring would also probably more than double. Overall, the Spielvereinigung Unterhaching should be able to achieve a considerable annual surplus in the 2nd Bundesliga.



Capital market-compatible and DFB-compliant corporate structure in place

At the members' meeting in December 2018, it was decided to spin off the professional division into a partnership limited by shares without dissenting votes. This is the proven form of company to open up to the capital market and at the same time meet the requirements of the DFB and DFL. The sole personally liable shareholder ("Komplementär"") of Spielvereinigung Unterhaching Fußball GmbH & Co. KGaA is the Haching Verwaltungs GmbH. This provides the managing director and is 100% owned by the Spielvereinigung Unterhaching e.V.



Contact:

Spielvereinigung Unterhaching Fußball GmbH & Co. KGaA

At the Sports Park 9 / 82008 Unterhaching

www.spvggunterhaching.de



Press:

Florian Fussek / +49 (0)178 652 833 1 / florian.fussek@spvggunterhaching.de



Financial Press:

Fabian Lorenz / +49 (0)151 400 160 85 / aktie@spvggunterhaching.de The Spielvereinigung Unterhaching Fußball GmbH & Co. KGaA has increased its equity by around EUR 4 million in a financing round with various investors. After the spin-off of the professional team up to the U16 in December 2018, this was the first step to the capital market. In the summer of 2019, the company is to go public on the Munich Stock Exchange in order to create a solid financial foundation for its structural and sporting development. The issue will be accompanied by Portfolio Control GmbH.With its entry into the capital market and current income, Spielvereinigung Unterhaching is securing its budget for the next three seasons. The club would be debt-free, could continue to invest in the junior performance centre and the "Sportpark Unterhaching" stadium and could further develop the professional squad in a targeted manner. After advancing to the 3rd league in 2017 and 10th place in the 2018/19 season, the Spielvereinigung Unterhaching could thus consistently pursue its medium-term goal: promotion to the 2nd Bundesliga.One of the greatest sporting successes of the traditional Munich club founded in 1925 was the march from the regional league (at that time there was no 3rd league) to the 1st Bundesliga in 1998 and 1999. In addition, the team reached the round of sixteen in the DFB Cup in 2015. In recent years, the match association has repositioned itself. Professional and modern structures have been established and the Spielvereinigung has positioned itself as a talent factory. Today, the junior performance centre is the heart of the club. In addition to football training, great importance is attached to personality development with values such as down-to-earthness and humility. School and vocational training are also very important. This concept pays off: New top talents and junior national players are regularly trained. Due to the high permeability within the club, around 50 percent of the current professional team have their roots in their own junior players. In addition, the promotion of young talent, which has received an award from the German Football Association (DFB), makes regular transfer proceeds possible.Managing Director Manfred Schwabl: "We received a lot of positive feedback at the investor meetings in the past weeks. The IPO is attractive for investors and for us. We will be able to plan financially for the coming years. We can further develop our infrastructure and management in a targeted manner and prepare for sustainable success in the 2nd Bundesliga. Without debt or dependence on a patron. Investors participate in a professionally managed and solidly positioned club that focuses on the next generation and would reach a new financial dimension with an ascent".From the point of view of the match association, the sporting gap between the 3rd league and the 2nd Bundesliga is rather small, but the economic gap is very large. The TV revenues alone would multiply from currently one million euros to around 10 million euros in the event of an ascent. The revenues from ticket sales and sponsoring would also probably more than double. Overall, the Spielvereinigung Unterhaching should be able to achieve a considerable annual surplus in the 2nd Bundesliga.At the members' meeting in December 2018, it was decided to spin off the professional division into a partnership limited by shares without dissenting votes. This is the proven form of company to open up to the capital market and at the same time meet the requirements of the DFB and DFL. The sole personally liable shareholder ("Komplementär"") of Spielvereinigung Unterhaching Fußball GmbH & Co. KGaA is the Haching Verwaltungs GmbH. This provides the managing director and is 100% owned by the Spielvereinigung Unterhaching e.V.Spielvereinigung Unterhaching Fußball GmbH & Co. KGaAAt the Sports Park 9 / 82008 Unterhachingwww.spvggunterhaching.deFlorian Fussek / +49 (0)178 652 833 1 / florian.fussek@spvggunterhaching.deFabian Lorenz / +49 (0)151 400 160 85 / aktie@spvggunterhaching.de

26.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

