Spin Games Granted Pennsylvania Conditional I-Gaming Manufacturer License

06/13/2019 | 08:01am EDT

RENO, Nev., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spin Games LLC, a leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, announced today that the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has granted the Company a Conditional Interactive Gaming Manufacturer license enabling Spin to deploy its proprietary and third-party i-Gaming content built upon the ROC™ Remote Gaming Server (RGS) platform across licensed operator sites within the state. Offering bricks and mortar-based gaming since late 2006, Pennsylvania’s legislature approved a bill allowing online casino gambling in October 2017, with the first online offerings expected to go live on July 15 of this year. The state’s 12 casinos generated a record $309 million in gaming revenue in March 2019, and to date nine operators have applied for licenses to offer i-Gaming products to their players, with three casinos successfully being awarded i-Gaming licenses. Pennsylvania is the fourth US state to legalize online gaming.

“We are delighted to receive our Pennsylvania i-Gaming conditional license,” commented Kent Young, Spin Games’ Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. “This important regulatory approval enables us to provide our existing Pennsylvania customers with our award-winning content immediately when the first online wagers are accepted this summer, and it also represents another key regulatory approval for our Company. As casino operators throughout the Keystone state expand their offerings with interactive online content, we are proud to be able to support their efforts.”

ABOUT SPIN GAMES
A leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, Spin Games specializes in designing and developing world-class gaming content and best-in-class interactive technologies for regulated B2B social and real money gaming markets. Produced in HTML5 format and compatible across desktop and multiple mobile applications, the Spin content portfolio includes a versatile range of proprietary and third-party titles, each featuring a unique and engaging theme enhanced with stellar graphics, sounds and features.

Founded in Reno, Nevada in 2012, Spin Games has content and RGS licensing agreements with numerous top-tier gaming content providers including Konami Gaming, Everi, Incredible Technologies, Grand Vision Gaming and EIBIC. Additional information about Spin Games is available online at www.spingames.net.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Kunal Mishra, President & CFO
kunal.mishra@spingames.net
+1.775.420.3550

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
