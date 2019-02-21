Spine Sports and Interventional Pain Medicine : (SSIP) Brings Game Changing, Total Body, Pain and Injury Care to Downtown Brooklyn's Upbeat Montague Street

A new business is turning heads on downtown Brooklyn’s bustling Montague Street. Spine Sports and Interventional Pain Medicine (SSIP) opened its doors a few weeks ago on a blustery winter day with a group of up-beat, skeleton-dressed team members pounding the cold pavement, handing out SSIP gloves, and inviting passersby up for a warm “ssip” of coffee and introduction to the practice.

SSIP storefront in Brooklyn at 186 Montague Street (Photo: Business Wire)

Located at 186 Montague Street (3d Flr), near the corner of Court, directly across from Santander bank - SSIP brings quality, total body care to local residents and workers in a convenient location.

Sanjeev Agarwal MD of SSIP, promotes the practice as “a first and last stop for patients who have been injured, whether at work, on the field, in an accident or just going about activities of daily life.”

Dr. Agarwal’s beautiful new medical office stands out and so does he. He is amongst just 1% of specialists to be quadruple board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (Physiatry), Pain Medicine, Sports Medicine and Hospice & Palliative Medicine.

On-site, in his state-of-the art facility, complete with a procedure suite, Dr. Agarwal offers total-body physical assessments, advanced diagnostic testing, regenerative techniques like platelet rich plasma therapy, and a wide array of fluoroscopically-guided interventional procedures to treat chronic pain of the spine and joints. His skilled team of Physical Therapists also provide hands-on physical therapy in a well-appointed, sun filled therapy studio.

Dr. Agarwal works closely with other specialists when necessary, including primary care, neurologists, rheumatologists, oncologists, orthopedists and spine specialists to ensure patients are getting the appropriate, coordinated care.

“Our goal here at SSIP is to treat the whole patient, not just their symptoms” says Dr. Agarwal – “we focus first on thorough assessment to get the right diagnosis, and then take a conservative approach, treating the patient’s pain using non-narcotic techniques, while working with them to repair function, rebuild strength and recover.”

His approach is informed by his medical training as a Physiatrist. Physiatrists are expert in the body’s physical systems and motor function, trained to take a full-body approach to physical ailment, circumventing the need for surgery whenever possible.

Patients visiting SSIP can expect both top-notch care and an exceptional service experience. Whether booking online, through the SSIP website or ZocDoc, calling for an appointment, or walking-in from the street, patients are greeted warmly by the pleasant and professional SSIP team, assisted with all necessary insurance and paper work and scheduled same or next day with the Dr.

It’s no surprise that Dr. Agarwal was just recognized with the 2019 Castle Connolly Top Doctor distinction for the 5th year in a row. Patients love him. Come experience why.

Most major insurances accepted including Workers Compensation & No Fault

186 Montague Street, 3rd Fl.

Brooklyn, NY 11201

718-358-7100

SSIP is part of a rapidly growing network of 37 Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation practices managed by Health Plus Management, LLC which supports independent Physicians and Physical Therapists in the start-up, management and growth of their private practice.

