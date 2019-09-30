Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Spine and Wellness Centers of America Announces Expansion into Northern Palm Beach County

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 08:05am EDT

MIAMI and PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 30, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Spine and Wellness Centers of America (SWCA), operator of innovative institutes devoted to optimal health and wellness, today announced expansion into Northern Palm Beach County. Local son Dr. Jeffrey R. Cara, DO, will serve as director of the firm's new Palm Beach Gardens-based institute.

Dr. Jeffrey Cara

MIAMI, Fla., Sep 30, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Spine and Wellness Centers of America (SWCA), operator of innovative institutes devoted to optimal health and wellness, today announced expansion into Northern Palm Beach County. Local son Dr. Jeffrey R. Cara, DO, will serve as director of the firm's new Palm Beach Gardens-based institute. Dr. Cara returns to the area following comprehensive fellowship training in interventional pain management at Mayo Clinic and residency at Northwestern University and the University of Chicago.

Located in Palm Beach Gardens, SWCA's new institute will provide sophisticated, cutting-edge options to treat pain and optimize function. Specifically, Dr. Cara and his team will treat a wide variety of acute and chronic conditions through lifestyle and regenerative medicine, injections, physical and occupational therapy, spinal cord stimulation, kyphoplasty, radiofrequency ablation, medication, medical cannabis, and more.

"Everyone deserves a life free of pain," said Dr. Cara, interventional pain management physician and physiatrist at SWCA. "In an era of rushed and fragmented healthcare, I strive to slow down, listen, and provide gentle, compassionate care." Patients appreciate Dr. Cara's unhurried approach and devotion to evidence-based medicine - he maintains a five-star rating from patients on Healthgrades, Vitals.com and RateMDs.com. Having grown up on four continents and spent a third of his life abroad, Dr. Cara welcomes a diverse patient population.

Headquartered in Aventura, SWCA operates nine institutes across South Florida, with offices in Miami, Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale, Tamarac, Boca Raton, Lake Worth, and now, Palm Beach Gardens. Since its founding in 2013, SWCA has established a reputation for exceptional patient care. It maintains the industry's highest standards for physicians, exclusively hiring double-board-certified doctors from elite graduate medical training programs recognized by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME). Current physician team members hail from Harvard, Mayo Clinic, Emory University, and more.

"Before Dr. Cara's promotion to lead our new institute in Palm Beach Gardens, he spent nine months demonstrating his compassion and dedication to patients at SWCA headquarters. A tremendous resource for individuals suffering from pain, Dr. Cara is among the best interventional pain physicians in the nation. With his arrival in Northern Palm Beach County, area patients will no longer be forced to travel out of state to find a top doctor," said Christian Gonzalez, MD, Chief Medical Officer at SWCA and past president of the American Academy of Pain Management.

SWCA's new institute is located at 8645 N. Military Trail, Suite 501, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., a shared space with Dr. Aldo Gonzalez of Ankle & Foot Center of Florida. The office can be reached at 1-877-JUP-WELL (587-9355) or (305) 974-5533 or contact@spinewellnessamerica.com.

About Dr. Jeffrey Cara, Director of Palm Beach Gardens Spine and Wellness Centers of America

Dr. Cara is an interventional pain management physician and physiatrist who believes that everyone deserves a life free of pain. Having grown up on four continents and spent a third of his life abroad, Dr. Cara welcomes a diverse patient population. Double board certified, Dr. Cara trained at the nation's leading, ACGME-accredited programs: Mayo Clinic, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, and University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine NorthShore.

A graduate of Stetson University, Dr. Cara was salutatorian of his medical school class at LECOM and completed his Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation residency at the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago (RIC), consistently ranked the No. 1 Rehabilitation Hospital in the nation. He then completed comprehensive fellowship training in acute, chronic, and interventional pain management at Mayo Clinic.

A Florida native and former Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue lifeguard, Dr. Cara is passionate about environmental conservation and sustainability. Dr. Cara actively volunteers across South Florida, and he considers his medical career a lifelong opportunity to serve. For more information, please visit https://www.spinewellnessamerica.com/dr-jeffrey-cara.

About Spine and Wellness Centers of America

Founded in 2013, Spine and Wellness Centers of America (SWCA) is home to world-recognized and award-winning spine experts who are double board certified in pain management with fellowship training. SWCA specializes in minimally invasive treatments, and 95% of its interventions are performed in-house. SWCA serves over 15 hospitals, 25 skilled nursing facilities, nine institutes, and the entire South Florida Tri-County (Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach) population. SWCA's medical team is dedicated to optimal health and wellness, offering sophisticated and cutting-edge options to treat pain and optimize function.

For more information, please visit https://www.spinewellnessamerica.com/.

Media contact:
Channing Rollo
+1-561-202-5725
caracarespr@gmail.com

News Source: Spine and Wellness Centers of America

Related link: https://www.spinewellnessamerica.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/spine-and-wellness-centers-of-america-announces-expansion-into-northern-palm-beach-county/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:19aSouth Africa's trade balance swings to surplus in August
RE
08:17aFutures gain with support from tech stocks
RE
08:15aFintech firm Revolut to hire 3500 staff in global push with Visa
RE
08:14aBlackstone to buy U.S. warehouses from Colony Capital in $5.9 billion deal
RE
08:05aOil down more than 1% on trade war jitters and Chinese data
RE
08:05aEU's von der Leyen in dilemma as lawmakers bloc Hungarian, Romanian members of her team
RE
08:05aSpine and Wellness Centers of America Announces Expansion into Northern Palm Beach County
SE
07:58aBANK OF THAILAND : Press Release on Southern Region's Economic Conditions in August 2019
PU
07:56aUK's Labour demands Javid address no-deal Brexit short bets on sterling
RE
07:50aEuro zone unemployment drops, an encouraging sign for growth
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : SEARS : Forever 21 latest retailer to file for bankruptcy
2ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF to Close French Nuclear Plant Early After Signing Compensa..
3STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : SNH: STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. - Pepkor Europe Rebranded To ..
4NOVATEK PAO : U.S. sanctions on COSCO hit Teekay's Yamal LNG tanker JV
5EXCLUSIVE: Dubai Aerospace drops plans for big aircraft order, targets M&A deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group