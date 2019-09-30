Spine and Wellness Centers of America Announces Expansion into Northern Palm Beach County

MIAMI, Fla., Sep 30, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Spine and Wellness Centers of America (SWCA), operator of innovative institutes devoted to optimal health and wellness, today announced expansion into Northern Palm Beach County. Local son Dr. Jeffrey R. Cara, DO, will serve as director of the firm's new Palm Beach Gardens-based institute. Dr. Cara returns to the area following comprehensive fellowship training in interventional pain management at Mayo Clinic and residency at Northwestern University and the University of Chicago.



Located in Palm Beach Gardens, SWCA's new institute will provide sophisticated, cutting-edge options to treat pain and optimize function. Specifically, Dr. Cara and his team will treat a wide variety of acute and chronic conditions through lifestyle and regenerative medicine, injections, physical and occupational therapy, spinal cord stimulation, kyphoplasty, radiofrequency ablation, medication, medical cannabis, and more.



"Everyone deserves a life free of pain," said Dr. Cara, interventional pain management physician and physiatrist at SWCA. "In an era of rushed and fragmented healthcare, I strive to slow down, listen, and provide gentle, compassionate care." Patients appreciate Dr. Cara's unhurried approach and devotion to evidence-based medicine - he maintains a five-star rating from patients on Healthgrades, Vitals.com and RateMDs.com. Having grown up on four continents and spent a third of his life abroad, Dr. Cara welcomes a diverse patient population.



Headquartered in Aventura, SWCA operates nine institutes across South Florida, with offices in Miami, Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale, Tamarac, Boca Raton, Lake Worth, and now, Palm Beach Gardens. Since its founding in 2013, SWCA has established a reputation for exceptional patient care. It maintains the industry's highest standards for physicians, exclusively hiring double-board-certified doctors from elite graduate medical training programs recognized by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME). Current physician team members hail from Harvard, Mayo Clinic, Emory University, and more.



"Before Dr. Cara's promotion to lead our new institute in Palm Beach Gardens, he spent nine months demonstrating his compassion and dedication to patients at SWCA headquarters. A tremendous resource for individuals suffering from pain, Dr. Cara is among the best interventional pain physicians in the nation. With his arrival in Northern Palm Beach County, area patients will no longer be forced to travel out of state to find a top doctor," said Christian Gonzalez, MD, Chief Medical Officer at SWCA and past president of the American Academy of Pain Management.



SWCA's new institute is located at 8645 N. Military Trail, Suite 501, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., a shared space with Dr. Aldo Gonzalez of Ankle & Foot Center of Florida. The office can be reached at 1-877-JUP-WELL (587-9355) or (305) 974-5533 or contact@spinewellnessamerica.com.



About Dr. Jeffrey Cara, Director of Palm Beach Gardens Spine and Wellness Centers of America



Dr. Cara is an interventional pain management physician and physiatrist who believes that everyone deserves a life free of pain. Having grown up on four continents and spent a third of his life abroad, Dr. Cara welcomes a diverse patient population. Double board certified, Dr. Cara trained at the nation's leading, ACGME-accredited programs: Mayo Clinic, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, and University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine NorthShore.



A graduate of Stetson University, Dr. Cara was salutatorian of his medical school class at LECOM and completed his Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation residency at the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago (RIC), consistently ranked the No. 1 Rehabilitation Hospital in the nation. He then completed comprehensive fellowship training in acute, chronic, and interventional pain management at Mayo Clinic.



A Florida native and former Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue lifeguard, Dr. Cara is passionate about environmental conservation and sustainability. Dr. Cara actively volunteers across South Florida, and he considers his medical career a lifelong opportunity to serve. For more information, please visit https://www.spinewellnessamerica.com/dr-jeffrey-cara.



About Spine and Wellness Centers of America



Founded in 2013, Spine and Wellness Centers of America (SWCA) is home to world-recognized and award-winning spine experts who are double board certified in pain management with fellowship training. SWCA specializes in minimally invasive treatments, and 95% of its interventions are performed in-house. SWCA serves over 15 hospitals, 25 skilled nursing facilities, nine institutes, and the entire South Florida Tri-County (Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach) population. SWCA's medical team is dedicated to optimal health and wellness, offering sophisticated and cutting-edge options to treat pain and optimize function.



For more information, please visit https://www.spinewellnessamerica.com/.



Media contact:

Channing Rollo

+1-561-202-5725

caracarespr@gmail.com



News Source: Spine and Wellness Centers of America

Related link: https://www.spinewellnessamerica.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/spine-and-wellness-centers-of-america-announces-expansion-into-northern-palm-beach-county/