SpineEX Begins Commercial Launch of its Sagittae Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion (LLIF) Device

03/28/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

FREMONT, Calif., March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpineEX Inc, a medical device company focused on the design, development and marketing of products for spine disorders, has officially begun the commercial launch of its Sagittae Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion (LLIF) device. The Company is pleased to announce that the first spinal fusion surgery has been performed and the Company’s Sagittae cage was successfully implanted in the first patient. The procedure was performed at the Archibald Surgery Center by Ali H. Mesiwala M.D, a board-certified neurosurgeon, and respected researcher, who specializes in the development of endoscopic and minimally invasive techniques for both cranial and spinal surgery.

“The completion of this first surgery using our Sagittae device is a significant development for SpineEX – it represents our transition to a commercial stage company,” commented Roy Chin, Executive Chairman and CEO of SpineEX.  “We anticipate and look forward to building momentum as we add more surgeons.”

“As a center that specializes in spine disorders, we are continuously seeking leading-edge technologies that improve the surgical experience for the patient, surgeon, and surgical facility – and SpineEX’s Sagittae achieves these goals,” commented Dr. Mesiwala.

The Company’s Sagittae, a “one-size-fits-all” expandable and adjustable cage implant that has the potential to improve the safety, quality and efficiency of spinal fusion surgeries, received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in October 2018.

  • Personalized, adjustable expandable LLIF device designed to minimize impaction, maximize indirect decompression, and provide a large graft space optimal for lumbar fusion procedures
  • Designed for up to 8mm of continuous in situ expansion, with up to 30° of continuous in situ lordotic adjustment
  • Large single graft chamber can be filled with bone graft material after insertion and adjustment to ensure even contact with both vertebral endplates

About SpineEX

SpineEX, Inc. is a medical device company that specializes in providing innovative and minimally invasive implants, high value disposables and devices in spinal fusion surgeries. SpineEX is committed to continuously innovating, improving, and expanding its product line to accommodate any and all surgeons, methods, and areas of spinal fusion on a global scale.

Contacts:
EVC Group, Inc.
Michael Polyviou
(732) 232-6914
mpolyviou@evcgroup.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
