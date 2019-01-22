Log in
Spinrite Acquires Coats & Clark Inc.

01/22/2019

LISTOWEL, Ontario, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spinrite announced today that it has acquired the North American Crafts business of Coats. The deal includes the well-known craft brands Red Heart, Coats & Clark, Aunt Lydia and Susan Bates. Anchor, Dual Duty XP and J&P Coats will be licensed for varying terms.

Approximately 560 Coats employees will become part of Spinrite along with manufacturing and distribution sites in Albany, Toccoa and Douglas, Georgia.

“We are thrilled to add the prestigious Coats craft brands to our growing portfolio,” said Ryan Newell, President & CEO of Spinrite. “This transaction broadens our scope to include new craft products like sewing thread, embroidery thread and zippers. Product diversification is one of the key pillars of our long-term strategic plan, allowing us to offer a broader assortment to our retail partners and consumers.”

The transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks.

About Spinrite
Spinrite is a leading craft company and provider of craft knitting yarns. Spinrite produces both branded and private label products and has a diversified presence across multiple channels with a focus on craft retailers. Spinrite was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Listowel, Ontario.

To find out more about Spinrite, please visit  www.yarnspirations.com.

About Coats
Coats is the world’s leading industrial thread manufacturer. At home in more than 50 countries, Coats employs 19,000 people across six continents. Revenues in 2017 were US$1.5bn.

To find out more about Coats visit www.coats.com.

For more information contact:

Spinrite
Ryan Newell, President & CEO
T 519-291-3780

Coats
Richard Mountain / Nick Hasell, FTI Consulting
T +44 (0)20 3727 1374

Kristina Blissett, Head of Group Communications kristina.blissett@coats.com
T +44 (0)208 210 5084, M +44 (0)7714 539887


© GlobeNewswire 2019
