Spirit AeroSystems temporarily suspends Boeing-related production

The company said on Tuesday it would suspend production beginning March 25 until April 8, including at its main Wichita, Kansas facility, a day after Boeing halted production at its Washington state twin-aisle jetliner factory.

The deadly coronavirus outbreak has spread to almost all countries of the world, prompting large-scale lockdowns and virtually wiping out air travel demand.

Boeing's airline customers have deferred taking new aircraft and making pre-delivery downpayments, compounding its troubles related to the grounding of its once fast-selling 737 MAX jet after fatal crashes. Boeing halted 737 production in January.

Spirit said it would continue to pay employees who are sent home during the two-week period due to the suspension of Boeing work.

Spirit will, however, continue to support 787 work for Boeing's Charleston, South Carolina, facility.

