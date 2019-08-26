Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Spirit Airlines looking at A321neo and 'larger' Boeing plane for growth: CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 01:09pm EDT
A logo of low cost carrier Spirit Airlines is pictured on an Airbus plane in Colomiers near Toulouse

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines, a fast-growing, low-cost U.S. carrier that flies an all-Airbus SE fleet, is looking at both the Airbus A321neo and a larger Boeing Co aircraft to fuel its growth, Chief Executive and President Ted Christie said on Monday.

"The A321neo is certainly something we're looking at, but we're also in conversations with Boeing about their larger airplane too, so it's all on the table," Christie said at an aviation conference.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Stocks treated in this article : Airbus SE, Boeing Company (The)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.18% 122.84 Real-time Quote.46.05%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.50% 357.6179 Delayed Quote.10.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:07pNOMURA : cuts recommendation on Hong Kong stocks as protests, trade war escalate
RE
02:06pENERGY SERVICES OF AMERICA CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:06pABIONYX PHARMA : announces appointment of a new member to the Board
BU
02:03pTrump sees possible U.S.-EU trade deal that would avert car tariffs
RE
02:03pINTELLIGENT BUYING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
02:01pROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Olympic champions and hopefuls gather for first-ever RBC Training Ground National Final
AQ
02:01pUNITED BANKSHARES : Declares Third Quarter Dividend
BU
02:01pFIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES : FIS Named Category Leader in Chartis Report for Sell-Side Risk Management Technology
BU
02:01pGLASSDOOR : Appoints Christian Sutherland-Wong CEO
PR
02:00pCTST : Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of September 9 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CannTrust Holdings Inc. – CTST
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
2VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA SE: Response to the Berlin Government's Plans for an Absolute Rent Ceiling in Berlin
3ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : Share buy-back Program
4DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Berlin city rent cap plans hit real estate shares
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank, UBS Explored Alliance -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group