Spirit Airlines sales to take $25 million hit from Hurricane Dorian

The company now expects third quarter unit revenue to fall between 2.5% and 3.5% compared to its prior estimate of a decline of 1% to 2%.

The hurricane has led airline operators including American Airlines and Delta Air Lines to cancel thousands of flights across the United States this week.

Dorian, which briefly made a landfall on the Outer Banks of North Carolina on Friday, is expected to bring tropical storm winds to Nantucket Island and Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts early on Saturday.

