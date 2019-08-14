Spirit Energy : Remit Notification of Unplanned Outage

Publications according to article 4(1) of REMIT Disclaimer Any disclosures that are set out on this page are made pursuant to Regulation (EU) 1227/2011. They are based on the information that is available at the time of publication and are provided on a reasonable endeavours basis. A notification will be made of any material changes to these disclosures. We accept no liability for the content should it subsequently be demonstrated to be inaccurate. If you have any queries regarding this publication, please contact HST@spirit-energy.com