Spirit Energy : Remit Notification of Unplanned Outage

08/14/2019 | 05:07pm EDT
SEMHUBNORTH00000000000004
Gas
Technical process issue
2019-08-14 19:32:00
2019-08-14 21:27:00
Unplanned
Dismissed
Gas Treatment Plant unavailability
MCM/d
3.93
3.77
7.70
Barrow (North Terminal)
21ZBRSNST-----0Y
Spirit Energy Production UK Limited
ACE
A0003187D.UK
21YGB-UKGASGRIDW
Publications according to article 4(1) of REMIT Disclaimer Any disclosures that are set out on this page are made pursuant to Regulation (EU) 1227/2011. They are based on the information that is available at the time of publication and are provided on a reasonable endeavours basis. A notification will be made of any material changes to these disclosures. We accept no liability for the content should it subsequently be demonstrated to be inaccurate. If you have any queries regarding this publication, please contact HST@spirit-energy.com

Disclaimer

Spirit Energy Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 21:06:02 UTC
