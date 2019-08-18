Spirit Energy : Remit Notification of Unplanned Outage
0
08/18/2019 | 08:52pm EDT
Event ID
SEMHUBNORTH00000000000006
REMIT Type
Gas
Reason
Technical process issue
Start
2019-08-18 23:34:00
End
2019-08-19 03:34:00
Unavailability Type
Unplanned
Status
Active
Interruption Type
Gas Treatment Plant unavailability
Capacity Unit
MCM/d
Unavailability
5.70
Available
2.00
Technical
7.70
Affected Asset Name
Barrow (North Terminal)
Affected Asset EIC
21ZBRSNST-----0Y
Name
Spirit Energy Production UK Limited
ID Type
ACE
ID
A0003187D.UK
Balancing Zone
21YGB-UKGASGRIDW
Remarks
Publications according to article 4(1) of REMIT Disclaimer Any disclosures that are set out on this page are made pursuant to Regulation (EU) 1227/2011. They are based on the information that is available at the time of publication and are provided on a reasonable endeavours basis. A notification will be made of any material changes to these disclosures. We accept no liability for the content should it subsequently be demonstrated to be inaccurate. If you have any queries regarding this publication, please contact HST@spirit-energy.com
