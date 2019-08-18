Log in
Spirit Energy : Remit Notification of Unplanned Outage

08/18/2019 | 08:52pm EDT
Event ID SEMHUBNORTH00000000000006
REMIT Type Gas
Reason Technical process issue
Start 2019-08-18 23:34:00
End 2019-08-19 03:34:00
Unavailability Type Unplanned
Status Active
Interruption Type Gas Treatment Plant unavailability
Capacity Unit MCM/d
Unavailability 5.70
Available 2.00
Technical 7.70
Affected Asset Name Barrow (North Terminal)
Affected Asset EIC 21ZBRSNST-----0Y
Name Spirit Energy Production UK Limited
ID Type ACE
ID A0003187D.UK
Balancing Zone 21YGB-UKGASGRIDW
Remarks Publications according to article 4(1) of REMIT Disclaimer Any disclosures that are set out on this page are made pursuant to Regulation (EU) 1227/2011. They are based on the information that is available at the time of publication and are provided on a reasonable endeavours basis. A notification will be made of any material changes to these disclosures. We accept no liability for the content should it subsequently be demonstrated to be inaccurate. If you have any queries regarding this publication, please contact HST@spirit-energy.com

Disclaimer

Spirit Energy Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 00:51:07 UTC
