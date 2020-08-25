Log in
Spiritú : Launches VIP Product Program for Brands to Reach Hispanic Women at Home

08/25/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Spiritú, the fast-growing Latina empowerment and e-commerce platform, has launched its first ever VIP Product Program. The new initiative provides U.S. Latinas with a powerful way to experience and rate products, while giving participating brands unique access and critical insights to better serve this growing consumer group.

Since COVID-19, consumers have adjusted their shopping habits to new ones and are expected to keep their changed ways post pandemic. “Our program is designed to help Latinas in the U.S. and Puerto Rico maintain the product trial portion of their social mall experience - only more intimately in the privacy of their homes,” says CEO Danielle Levine. “Although Spiritú has been offering brands the means to access this consumer since day one, the VIP Product Program accentuates the part of Spiritú’s platform that brands need now more than ever, while amplifying our community’s voice in communicating directly to our partners.”

Brand entities like Unilever, Estée Lauder Companies, Colgate-Palmolive, Clinique, Dove, and Michael Kors have already been relying on the young company to reach U.S. Latinas. Through the program, Spiritú builds on its existing brand relationships to offer more exclusive, customized, and agile methods for brands to navigate their product marketing plans through the changed retail landscape. “She’s still a very discerning consumer with very individualistic cultural needs and tastes,” says Strategic Initiatives Head, Ivan Hernandez. “The VIP Product Program offers brands the enhanced experiential benefit of engaging her in private where she can dedicate more time and be more comfortable giving honest feedback.”

Participating brands directly contribute to Spiritú’s mission to support Latinx creators, entrepreneurs, and artisans. To learn more about Spiritú and its VIP Product Program visit myspiritu.com/vip or contact vip@myspiritu.com.

About Spiritú

Founded in 2018, Spiritú is a female-founded company that showcases, shares, and supports stories and projects of the heart and soul from all over the world. Its mission is to empower and highlight the beauty, diversity, and passion across Latin cultures while being an inclusive community for all to engage, shop, support, and be inspired. By joining the Spiritú community, members gain access to exclusive experiences, and unique products and curations that showcase the work of Latinx entrepreneurs and creators. Together, the community, brands, and media partners contribute to Spiritú’s mission.

Key partnerships include Buzzfeed, Colgate-Palmolive, Estée Lauder Companies, Hemisphere Media Group, and Unilever. Spiritú’s work has been featured in Oprah Magazine, People en Español, POPSUGAR, HOLA, and on Despierta America and En Casa con Telemundo.


© Business Wire 2020
